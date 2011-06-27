  1. Home
Used 1993 BMW 3 Series 318i Features & Specs

Overview
Engine TypeGas
Transmission5-speed manual
Drive TypeRear wheel drive
CylindersInline 4
Combined MPG22
Drivetrain
Drive typeRear wheel drive
Transmission5-speed manual
Fuel & MPG
EPA mileage est. (cty/hwy)19/27 mpg
Range in miles (cty/hwy)326.8/464.4 mi.
Fuel tank capacity17.2 gal.
Combined MPG22
Fuel typeRegular unleaded
Engine
Torque129 lb-ft @ 4500 rpm
Base engine size1.8 l
Horsepower138 hp @ 6000 rpm
Turning circle34.1 ft.
Base engine typeGas
CylindersInline 4
Safety
head airbagsNot available
side-mounted airbagsNot available
Front Seats
Front head room36.7 in.
Front leg room40.9 in.
Rear Seats
Rear head room35.9 in.
Rear leg room34.1 in.
Measurements
Length174.5 in.
Curb weight2866 lbs.
Cargo capacity, all seats in place15.4 cu.ft.
Height54.8 in.
Wheel base106.3 in.
Width66.8 in.
Colors
Exterior Colors
  • Mugello Red
  • Azure Blue Metallic
  • Avus Blue Pearl Metallic
  • Glacier Blue Metallic
  • Sterling Silver Metallic
  • Brocade Red Metallic
  • Alpine White II
  • Jet Black
  • Laguna Green Metallic
  • Mauritius Blue Metallic
  • Iceland Green Metallic
  • Calypso Red Metallic
  • Brilliant Red
  • Cashmere Beige Metallic
  • Diamond Black Metallic
  • Granite Silver Metallic
