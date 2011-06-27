  1. Home
  2. BMW
  3. BMW 3 Series
  4. Used 1990 BMW 3 Series
  5. Used 1990 BMW 3 Series Coupe
  6. Consumer Reviews

Used 1990 BMW 3 Series Coupe Consumer Reviews

More about the 1990 3 Series
5(82%)4(18%)3(0%)2(0%)1(0%)
4.8
17 reviews
Write a review
See all 3 Series for sale
List Price Estimate
$773 - $1,864
Used 3 Series for Sale
None for sale nearby. Instead:
See all for sale
1234

Trending topics in reviews

Pros
Cons

Possibly the greatest car ever made ... If you know how to drive

mobius1127, 07/31/2012
10 of 11 people found this review helpful

Well this is my first car a 1988 BMW 325is 5-speed , but have driven newer BMWs and can say that not much else drives as good as a well sorted e30 does , and nothing that I've driven drives better . I will say that the e30 in stock form is not very fast it will move once you get the engine on cam 2400-5500rpm , but e30s are momentum cars not drag racers , e30s handle very well if you know what your doing , the steering is second to nothing , the brakes are surprisingly good , and the handling is very good, but if you screw up there are NO safety nets , you have ABS that's it e30s love oversteer , you will most likely flip the car around at least once , so buy the best tires you can afford

Report Abuse

Amazing, Amazing car. I'll miss it.

gawdzila, 12/10/2010
7 of 9 people found this review helpful

I got a 1987 BMW 325iS as my very first car. It had about 155k miles. I had it for 13 years. While it had a few issues over the years (ECU, radiator fan, brake master cyl, clutch, routine stuff like brakes and timing belt; expected after 200k miles+), it was VERY reliable. The engine was glorious to rev and got good mpg. The ride and handling was great, and was perfect after getting H&R+Bilsteins. Very fun and easy to live with. Sadly, my car's life was ended by an errant elderly man driving a beat up Toyota, who hit it while it was parked. It had 300,000 miles on it, and was still fun to drive every day. I loved my car dearly, and will be getting another BMW. R.I.P, my old E30.

Report Abuse

The car of the decade

Isaiah Liepold, 03/24/2015
325is 2dr Coupe
2 of 3 people found this review helpful

The car is flawless, you cant have fun in it. The design is superb and I would drive nothing else. Not a fast car but it is very quick and can give most new cars a run for their money. Reliability is great if it has had good owners. Easy to modify and work on. DONT BUY IT IF YOU ARE NOT AN ENTHUSIAST!

Report Abuse

My Awesome Car!

nikad_gm, 03/13/2002
1 of 5 people found this review helpful

Man, i just got this car...a white 325i coupe...and i love it...its so smooth you cant feel the ground going 80...its amazing...i can hit turns very hard because it handles like no other...the interior is very comfortable, even better than the new bmw's...i believe they cheapened them out...overall the look is great you can do many things with this style of car..adding ground kits and such...making it more advanced...my spedometer hits 160 but it will top out at 175

Report Abuse

best car for the money

bmwflying, 10/23/2003
0 of 3 people found this review helpful

out handles out performs any japanese car under $20000 yes $20000 and i only paid 3000 leather seats full power 6 speaker stereo alarm on board computer anti theft radio code start 6 way adjustable recaro seats full size spare bult with quality and this in back in the 80's. Unlike the honda s2000 and thats a $30000 car and the funny thing is if you get a flat what do you do with the tire it wont fit in the trunk maybe put it in the rat skin leather passenger seat??? how many 20 year old japanese cars do you see driving in good condition with orignal motor and transmission 1 maybe 2 a day MAYBE.

Report Abuse
1234
Items per page:
51050
Write a review
See all 3 Series for sale

Related Used 1990 BMW 3 Series Coupe info

Shop used vehicles in your area

Popular new car reviews and ratings

Vehicle rankings by type

Other models to consider

Research Similar Vehicles