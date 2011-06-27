Used 2015 BMW 2 Series M235i Consumer Reviews

Great Car Dennis Didier , 11/18/2015 M235i 2dr Coupe (3.0L 6cyl Turbo 8A) 8 of 8 people found this review helpful I started out to buy a 4 series. I liked the style and performance. I was all set until a salesman asked if I had looked at the M235i. I hadn't ever considered it because I thought it was a rehashed 1 series. I took the M235i for a test drive and was thoroughly impressed. A while later, I tested a 228i and really liked it. In fact, I liked it so much, I ordered one. I ordered my MSport 228i pretty much loaded: MSport, track pack, tech pack, premium pak, Harmon Kardon, etc. I chose the 2 over the 4 because I have all the same running gear with 200+ lbs less weight. And that equals better performance and mileage. When I drive the car in "comfort" mode, it is the easiest car I've ever driven. But, when I punch "sport" mode, the car completely changes personality. The steering tightens, the car lowers, throttle response changes; the only thing that doesn't change is the radio station. It eats corners and accelerates very smoothly. The car possess's no perceptible turbo lag. It is a great looking and great performin car. It is what a BMW should be. It puts a grin on my face. Now, after a year, it's still all the above and more. I keep learning new ways to enjoy the handling and overall performance. My only gripe is the nav system: it just doesn't do what I expect. Safety Technology Performance Interior Comfort Reliability Value Report Abuse

Fun and Luxurious Sports Car tonkovich , 06/24/2015 M235i 2dr Coupe (3.0L 6cyl Turbo 8A) 5 of 5 people found this review helpful My 2015 M235i is the best car I have ever owned by a wide margin. It is nearly as comfortable as the Nissan Altima that I used to own and way more fun to drive than either of my previous Acuras (an Integra GS-R and an RSX Type-S). Acceleration and handling are truly amazing and the interior is fantastic in terms of ergonomics, features, and quality. While I can't stress enough how much I love this car, it does have a few drawbacks that might turn some people off. For example, it is not the roomiest car and certainly not fit as a family car. Also, the ride quality, while by no means terrible, is not as compliant as I would like. Additionally, it is not exactly an inexpensive vehicle. Performance Interior Comfort Reliability Report Abuse

Muscle car with split personality. Rich Bagay , 08/05/2015 M235i 2dr Convertible (3.0L 6cyl Turbo 8A) 5 of 5 people found this review helpful This car is all about the driving experience. Fun to drive slow and easy and a blast to drive hard and fast. Vehicle is exclusive enough to turn heads as people try to figure out what BMW model it is. Not a lot of trinkets inside, just a big tach and speedometer. A throw back to how the old 2002 handled itself, simple controls and dynamic handling. Steering feel, numb. Fuel economy 24 to 30 M.P.G. Depending on how hard it's driven. Soft top, yeah. Start it up and a smile will come to your face and the six cylinder turbo kicks in. This car is all about expensive and exclusive fun. The automatic is quicker than the manual and can be driven through the gears. You will surprise people with the sounds and the acceleration. This baby is fast and still discreet. If you.like gadgets get the 4 conv., if you like driving try the m235 conv.. A new category of BMW performance. 9000 miles- no issues. Do not see many of this model on the roadways. Still like the ride quality and the ability to quickly change the settings for enhanced performance. Smaller size with big trunk and back seat make for usable vehicle with a versatile automatic thats quick to downshift. First BMW with an auto. I chuckle when I hear its not a true M car. Its not. It is more practical and cheaper to operate than my my old M roadster with the performance of a 2013 M3. Only one BMW in the garage now but capable of multiple driving experiences whenever me or my wife drive it. I'll keep you posted. Safety Technology Performance Interior Comfort Reliability Value Report Abuse

will never buy any other luxury car. Frank Shea , 04/09/2016 M235i 2dr Coupe (3.0L 6cyl Turbo 8A) 3 of 3 people found this review helpful Still only luxury car I would buy. Love it everytime I drive it. Have owned virtually every high end brand, nothing is nearly as satisfying as my BMW. Safety Technology Performance Interior Comfort Reliability Value Report Abuse