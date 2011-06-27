Used 2009 BMW 1 Series Coupe Consumer Reviews

The greatest toy I own Kevin Gregor , 07/28/2015 135i 2dr Coupe (3.0L 6cyl Turbo 6M) 22 of 22 people found this review helpful I'm only writing a review after reading so many people either complaining about the size of the back seat, how low the car is, or about an option that they chose to go with. It's a high performance coupe, expect it to be low and have small back seats. You knew this when test driving it and it was YOUR choice! It's not the cars fault you didn't pay attention. That being said, the 2009 135i 6 speed manual is an absolute beast. Not to mention they are quite rare on the east coast so people notice a nice one. I'm a male in my late 20's and I've had this car for 4 years. This car is a rocket and handles like nothing I've ever driven. The 2009 comes with the twin turbo N54 engine which is the best part. It's practically the same engine that is in the new 2015 M3! Just putting a chip in the car increases horsepower by 80-100HP to the wheels! When I bring this car to the track, I leave M class BMW's in the dust. After a few modifications this is actually the fastest car I have ever been in. Power aside, the trunk is quite large and the back seats fold down. I fit a brand new 55 inch TV (still in the box) into this car. I've also fit 4 brand new 18 inch rims/tires! You'd be surprised on how much this car can fit! I also have my friends in the back seats all the time with no complaints. The issue is that the driver and passenger tend to have their seats further back than needed and don't realize it! I can honestly say that this car is the greatest thing I have ever purchased. If you are in a similar situation as me, don't have kids, and like a beautiful interior/exterior with insane power. Look no further. One quick note: Run flat tires come standard on this car and it makes the car drive stiffer due to the sidewalls of the tires being harder. If you replace them with regular tires (which are way cheaper in price) you'll find it drives much differently. I prefer the regular tires and I'm willing to accept the risk. Keep in mind that this car does not have a spare tire! Safety Technology Performance Interior Comfort Reliability Value Report Abuse

a mixed bag mrh1965 , 05/20/2013 128i 2dr Coupe (3.0L 6cyl 6M) 7 of 7 people found this review helpful I've been driving my '09 128i since October of 2010. In that 2.5 years I've only put about 17-18,000 miles on it. I make a lot of short trips so my average mpg of about 18 is a little disappointing but not real surprising. The car is a little hard-riding and the stock seats are not particularly supportive or comfortable. Those are probably my two main complaints with the car. Reliability is a concern, too: replaced the lifters, the a/c evaporator, the radio, the third stop light, etc. Thankfully this has all been cheerfully replaced under warranty. This is all balanced by the gem of an engine, good visibility, good looks, solid handling, etc. I do love the little, fat, steering wheel! 5/20/2016: Edmunds wants an update, ok. I sold the car last fall, and I'm not sorry to have parted company with it. I got tired of the occasionally harsh ride and uncomfortable seats. Reliability remained an issue -- I'll spare you the details -- so I think selling it and getting into a Lexus was a good choice for me. Performance Interior Comfort Reliability

Thinking man (or woman's) 1 a1addict , 04/22/2009 6 of 6 people found this review helpful Great enthusiast's car. Does all the things that count very very well. Excellent communication with the driver. Practical and affordable enough (at least for the 128) for the DD. Price is reasonable if you don't need all the extras, and you really don't. 135 is a thrill ride but was overkill and all too hazardous to the health of my license. 128 is plenty powerful, brakes are too, also lighter and better weight dist.

Thriller! Greg D. , 03/26/2009 5 of 5 people found this review helpful OMG! I bought my black on black 2009 BMW 135i coupe a little over a month ago and have put ~1600 miles on it to date. This is THE most fun car to drive that I have ever owned. I have owned more powerful cars, more comfortable cars and better handling (just a little!) cars but this is the first time that it has all come in the same small package. Plenty of low-end torque and horsepower, reasonable gas mileage (if I keep my foot out of it which is impossible!), comfortable on long trips and around town and absolutely gorgeous looks. I was at the racetrack recently and my car was parked next to much more expensive and exotic cars and guess which car got the most attention? The 135i!