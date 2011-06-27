Used 2008 Bentley Continental GT Speed Coupe Consumer Reviews
Excellent rocket but not so practical
Owned tons of expensive cars, by far the easiest to drive with a powerful engine to boot. Excellent styling inside and out. It is like a rocket ship. People slow down to take pictures using their cell phones. But, yes, there is a but because when you spend $200,000 you expect the car to play MP3 CDs, don't expect rattling sounds from the headboard, and chirping sounds from the child safety clam in rear seat. You expect the car to be totally unique but not. It is uses the EXACT same technology as a VW Touareg I had owned. Check it. Side panels vibrate when radio is loud. The road noise is terrible. Worth the money as other cars like lambo and Ferrari not user friendly and cannot be driven daily.
Performance and comfort
The Continental GT is an exotic car that can actually be driven everyday. The Speed takes it up notch. Even faster and the optional carbon ceramic brakes are pricey, but offer stunning stopping power. (The brakes also offer no noise, no brake dust, much lighter weight and will last for 180,000 miles!) An elegant exterior and the interior sets a new standard in quality and detailing.
Best car ever!
My forever car!
- Safety
- Technology
- Performance
- Interior
- Comfort
- Reliability
- Value
Once Upon a Time...
She's Breathtaking, Stunning, Exotic, Sexy, Fun, Powerful, Plush, Elegant, Touches your Soul, Beautiful Coming or Going and what a sound she makes ... need I say more?
Arrive in style
The Continental GT Speed which I own is a somewhat rough ride on irregular surfaces like we have in New Jersey because of our rough winters. I presume that this is because it is set up for extremely high speeds on 20" rims and P-Zeros. Nothing smoother on smooth highway surfaces. Unbelievable power and smoothness. Car doesn't really wake up until 92 mph when the airfoil on the back deck automatically pops up and you can actually feel the car squat down. Really more power than you could ever need. Regular Continental GT probably a better choice unless you are a macho man or want to take it to the track for some kicks and blow away the Porsches and Ferraris while riding in supreme luxury listening to the best stereo you ever heard in a car with the A/C on full blast.
- Safety
- Technology
- Performance
- Interior
- Reliability
- Value
Sponsored cars related to the Continental GT Speed
Related Used 2008 Bentley Continental GT Speed Coupe info
Shop used vehicles in your area
- Used Acura RDX 2017
- Used Ford Explorer 2015
- Used Ford Mustang 2004
- Used Jeep Wrangler 2010
- Used BMW 3 Series 2015
- Used Chevrolet Impala 2017
- Used Honda Accord 2009
- Used Jeep Grand Cherokee 2016
- Used Volkswagen Jetta
- Used Toyota Corolla 2018
Popular new car reviews and ratings
- Buick LaCrosse 2019
- 2020 Porsche 718 Cayman
- 2020 Hyundai Ioniq Electric
- Lexus RX 350L 2020
- 2020 Ioniq Hybrid
- Toyota RAV4 Hybrid 2019
- 2020 Nissan NV200
- 2020 XC90
- 2019 BMW ALPINA B7
- 2020 X2
Vehicle rankings by type
- Best SUVs
- Best Sedans
- Best Hybrids
- Best Electric Cars
- Best Trucks
- Best Minivans
- Best Hatchbacks
- Best Convertibles
Other models to consider
- Toyota Corolla 2019
- Toyota Corolla Hatchback 2021
- 2020 RAV4
- 2020 Prius Prime
- Toyota Highlander 2020
- 2021 Toyota Corolla Hybrid
- 2019 Toyota Camry
- Toyota RAV4 Hybrid 2019
- 2020 Mirai
- 2019 4Runner