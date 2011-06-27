Used 2002 Bentley Azure Mulliner Consumer Reviews
Not quite worth the cost...
This car is beautiful, but I have other vehicles that compare quite favorably at a fraction of the price. Buy this car for the status only, not for the performance.
Wow
This car is devine. I have longed for a Bent for a long time, and by the time this beauty came in, I was about to explode with anticipation. The second I turned the thing on, the engine almost made me wet my pants because of the roar that was produced. Every surface has wood and leather for miles and miles, and I could almost fall asleep behind the wheel, it's so comfortable.
pleasent car
to the people that say it is a waste of money to buy this car please go buy a bmw or a pontiac. This car is one of the most luxurious and comfortable rides in the world today and that why is priced like it is, i will buy next years also and if it still worth it i will keep buying it. to the high rollers this is a most.
