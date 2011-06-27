Used 2010 Bentley Azure T Convertible Consumer Reviews
The most beautiful automobile you can buy
I owne a 2010 Bentley Azure T This is one of the most beautiful automobile ever built. It is extremely fast. It has a wonderful interior. The exterior is just fantastic. It is very quick, Very high top speed. Brakes exceptionally well. The Bentley Azure T is very confortable. The Stereo system is the best I have ever seen. This Automobile turns heads.. where ever I drive it people look and take photos of it.. Everyone wants to sit in it.. I have a Rolls Royce Phantom, BMW 6 series, Mercedes 650, and a few other cars but the Bentley is my Favorite. It is the most beautiful
High end collectability
I bought this car in 2013 with 5k miles and have put another 4k on it. Its an amazing car to drive, elegant, imposing, and extremely fast. The car's long wheel base on the Arnage chassis gives it the proper weight and stature on the road. Its a huge car, but the awesome design keeps the proportions well in check. This is the only modern "super car" in my garage (I own 10+ classics) and if maintained and treated properly will surely go up in value given the extremely low production and Bentley brand. Give it another 5 years and it will be a $300k plus car.
