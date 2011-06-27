  1. Home
  2. Bentley
  3. Bentley Arnage
  4. Used 2005 Bentley Arnage
  5. Used 2005 Bentley Arnage T
  6. Consumer Reviews

Used 2005 Bentley Arnage T Consumer Reviews

More about the 2005 Arnage
5(100%)4(0%)3(0%)2(0%)1(0%)
5.0
1 reviews
Write a review
See all Arnages for sale
List Price Estimate
$30,426 - $57,196
Used Arnage for Sale
None for sale nearby. Instead:
See all for sale

True oppulance and performane

michael salimbene, 03/05/2005
7 of 8 people found this review helpful

The 2005 Bently Arnage is by far the most exciting, not to mention luxurious sport sedan ever made!! Every time I start the car (via the push button start) an uncontrollable grin is immovable from my face. The car is stunning! Having a good amount of experience with both the Mercedes-Benz S55 and S600 it would be silly to even compare the them to this car. The fit and finish is pure artwork. I highly reccomend this automobile

Report Abuse
Write a review
See all Arnages for sale

Related Used 2005 Bentley Arnage T info

Shop used vehicles in your area

Popular new car reviews and ratings

Vehicle rankings by type

Other models to consider

Research Similar Vehicles