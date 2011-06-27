Used 2004 Bentley Arnage Sedan Consumer Reviews

Bentley Beyond Luxury Jeff245 , 01/31/2004 2 of 2 people found this review helpful I currently own a Bentley RL. It is Silver with top of the line options. the car has extraordinary safety features. It is fast, agile, and the handling is superb. I would reccomend this car to anyone although the price tag is extremely high. Report Abuse

Miraculous Machine HSA , 07/24/2004 There simply is not a more amazing experience than driving a 3 ton "living room" at break neak speeds everywhere. If cost is no object, Bently's Arnage is truly in a class all its own. It has no equal.