  1. Home
  2. Bentley
  3. Bentley Arnage
  4. Used 2004 Bentley Arnage
  5. Used 2004 Bentley Arnage Sedan
  6. Consumer Reviews

Used 2004 Bentley Arnage Sedan Consumer Reviews

More about the 2004 Arnage
5(100%)4(0%)3(0%)2(0%)1(0%)
5.0
3 reviews
Write a review
See all Arnages for sale
List Price Estimate
$27,641 - $54,357
Used Arnage for Sale
None for sale nearby. Instead:
See all for sale

Trending topics in reviews

Pros
Cons

Bentley Beyond Luxury

Jeff245, 01/31/2004
2 of 2 people found this review helpful

I currently own a Bentley RL. It is Silver with top of the line options. the car has extraordinary safety features. It is fast, agile, and the handling is superb. I would reccomend this car to anyone although the price tag is extremely high.

Report Abuse

Miraculous Machine

HSA, 07/24/2004
2 of 2 people found this review helpful

There simply is not a more amazing experience than driving a 3 ton "living room" at break neak speeds everywhere. If cost is no object, Bently's Arnage is truly in a class all its own. It has no equal.

Report Abuse

Very Few Flaws

srmnj, 02/28/2004
1 of 1 people found this review helpful

Despite the size and bulk of the Arnage, it is a true rocket ship. First time riders are amazed at the combination of comfort and speed. Stay away from the LWB unless you plan on riding in the back 100% of the time. I've had both. They are very different cars.

Report Abuse
Items per page:
51050
Write a review
See all Arnages for sale

Related Used 2004 Bentley Arnage Sedan info

Shop used vehicles in your area

Popular new car reviews and ratings

Vehicle rankings by type

Other models to consider

Research Similar Vehicles