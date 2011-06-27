  1. Home
Consumer Rating
(4)
2004 Bentley Arnage Review

Type:

Pros & Cons

  • Gobs of power, interior feels like a finely furnished room, exclusive style.
  • Still carries the image of an "old" car, poor fuel economy, image of crass consumption.
List Price Estimate
$27,245 - $53,579
Edmunds' Expert Review

Compared to the Maybach, the Arnage is a bargain; but with a Mercedes-Benz S600 or BMW 760Li at half the sticker, it's a big price to pay for the badge on the hood.

2004 Highlights

No significant changes.

Consumer reviews

Read what other owners think about the 2004 Bentley Arnage.

5(100%)
4(0%)
3(0%)
2(0%)
1(0%)
5.0
4 reviews
Trending topics in reviews

Most helpful consumer reviews

Bentley Beyond Luxury
Jeff245,01/31/2004
I currently own a Bentley RL. It is Silver with top of the line options. the car has extraordinary safety features. It is fast, agile, and the handling is superb. I would reccomend this car to anyone although the price tag is extremely high.
Miraculous Machine
HSA,07/24/2004
There simply is not a more amazing experience than driving a 3 ton "living room" at break neak speeds everywhere. If cost is no object, Bently's Arnage is truly in a class all its own. It has no equal.
Very Few Flaws
srmnj,02/28/2004
Despite the size and bulk of the Arnage, it is a true rocket ship. First time riders are amazed at the combination of comfort and speed. Stay away from the LWB unless you plan on riding in the back 100% of the time. I've had both. They are very different cars.
Wow
fp2c,10/02/2004
best car in world
Features & Specs

MPG
9 city / 13 hwy
Seats 5
4-speed automatic
Gas
400 hp @ 4000 rpm
MPG
9 city / 13 hwy
Seats 5
4-speed automatic
Gas
450 hp @ 4100 rpm
MPG
9 city / 13 hwy
Seats 4
4-speed automatic
Gas
400 hp @ 4000 rpm
