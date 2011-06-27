2004 Bentley Arnage Review
Type:
Pros & Cons
- Gobs of power, interior feels like a finely furnished room, exclusive style.
- Still carries the image of an "old" car, poor fuel economy, image of crass consumption.
Other years
List Price Estimate
$27,245 - $53,579
Used Arnage for Sale
Edmunds' Expert Review
Compared to the Maybach, the Arnage is a bargain; but with a Mercedes-Benz S600 or BMW 760Li at half the sticker, it's a big price to pay for the badge on the hood.
2004 Highlights
No significant changes.
Consumer reviews
Read what other owners think about the 2004 Bentley Arnage.
Most helpful consumer reviews
Jeff245,01/31/2004
I currently own a Bentley RL. It is Silver with top of the line options. the car has extraordinary safety features. It is fast, agile, and the handling is superb. I would reccomend this car to anyone although the price tag is extremely high.
HSA,07/24/2004
There simply is not a more amazing experience than driving a 3 ton "living room" at break neak speeds everywhere. If cost is no object, Bently's Arnage is truly in a class all its own. It has no equal.
srmnj,02/28/2004
Despite the size and bulk of the Arnage, it is a true rocket ship. First time riders are amazed at the combination of comfort and speed. Stay away from the LWB unless you plan on riding in the back 100% of the time. I've had both. They are very different cars.
fp2c,10/02/2004
best car in world
Features & Specs
See all Used 2004 Bentley Arnage features & specs
MPG
9 city / 13 hwy
Seats 5
4-speed automatic
Gas
400 hp @ 4000 rpm
MPG
9 city / 13 hwy
Seats 5
4-speed automatic
Gas
450 hp @ 4100 rpm
MPG
9 city / 13 hwy
Seats 4
4-speed automatic
Gas
400 hp @ 4000 rpm
