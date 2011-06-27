Used 2012 Audi TTS Coupe Consumer Reviews
Not all sports cars are made for summer.
In reference to the title. I am one that doesn't really believe in stowing a car for the winter. Especially an Audi TTS Quattro. I live near Toronto, Canada and my business is downtown Toronto. Yes we come from the land of the ice and snow 4 to 5 months of the year. The TTS is a sports car made for this weather. In November off came the 19" summers and on went the 18" winters. There are not many vehicles I can think of that handle the ice and snow better. The 4 cylinder Turbo is awesome on fuel. The option of automatic or paddle shifters makes for an easy commute in traffic and a quick shift into sport manual mode and we have lots of shifting fun. This car is fast and handles very very well.
Stick or flick shifting fun
The car is a great car it is a little pricey compared to the competitors. It has the Audi outstanding quality and build my only complaint with the car is I WANT MY STICK BACK! The paddle shifter is outstanding and yes a little faster than me lol but I still enjoy driving a car. That is my only complaint other than that A+.
- Safety
- Technology
- Performance
- Interior
- Comfort
- Reliability
- Value
Sponsored cars related to the TTS
Related Used 2012 Audi TTS Coupe info
Shop used vehicles in your area
- Used Acura RDX 2017
- Used Ford Explorer 2015
- Used Ford Mustang 2004
- Used Jeep Wrangler 2010
- Used BMW 3 Series 2015
- Used Chevrolet Impala 2017
- Used Honda Accord 2009
- Used Jeep Grand Cherokee 2016
- Used Volkswagen Jetta
- Used Toyota Corolla 2018
Popular new car reviews and ratings
- Buick LaCrosse 2019
- 2020 Porsche 718 Cayman
- 2020 Hyundai Ioniq Electric
- Lexus RX 350L 2020
- 2020 Ioniq Hybrid
- Toyota RAV4 Hybrid 2019
- 2020 Nissan NV200
- 2020 XC90
- 2019 BMW ALPINA B7
- 2020 X2
Vehicle rankings by type
- Best SUVs
- Best Sedans
- Best Hybrids
- Best Electric Cars
- Best Trucks
- Best Minivans
- Best Hatchbacks
- Best Convertibles
Other models to consider
- Toyota Corolla 2019
- Toyota Corolla Hatchback 2021
- 2020 RAV4
- 2020 Prius Prime
- Toyota Highlander 2020
- 2021 Toyota Corolla Hybrid
- 2019 Toyota Camry
- Toyota RAV4 Hybrid 2019
- 2020 Mirai
- 2019 4Runner