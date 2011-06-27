Used 2001 Audi S8 Consumer Reviews

After 12 years, still the best German sedan shogunfc , 03/08/2013 9 of 9 people found this review helpful I had many German cars.4 Mercedes,3 BMW, 2 VW,1 Audi and 2 Lexus.I sold my 2006 Audi A8L, to buy a very low mileage 2001 Audi S8. I felt in love with this car, since the first day I saw it, many years ago.The newer A8L is bigger and more luxurious than the older S8, but the S8 gives me a lot of pleasure to drive. It is fast, fun and reliable. I use to get tired of my cars after 6 months. Not this one ! I will keep it for a very long time. The engine on this cars is bulletproof. The main problem they have is the transmission. Most likely it will need a new one, between 120k - 180k. By the way, most cars need a new tranny at that time. It is a timeless masterpiece. My favorite car ever. Icon Report Abuse

Amazing Automobile Pigman , 10/17/2010 4 of 4 people found this review helpful This German car is for drivers; people who love to drive. Of any car I have ever owned this is the one I would pick if I had to drive across the country. It reminds me of an NFL linebacker, big, swift, powerful and nimble all at the same time. I originally purchased it with 92000 miles. It now has 140000 and all I have replaced is tires, idler pulley and serpentine belt and fuel pump. I use 0W40 synthetic oil in it. My wife is now driving it and has fallen in love. She says that it spoils you as you start rating all cars against it, which is unfair. Only 531 imported into us in 2001-2003. It is a German muscle machine made for drivers. DOT governed at 155 mph. (too bad) Report Abuse

Fantastic Driving Experience Toni , 07/09/2006 4 of 4 people found this review helpful I just bought a 2001 S8. It's my first foreign car. I am completely amazed at this cars performance. I have yet to come close to testing it's abilities but I thoroughly enjoy blowing away any one that thinks they can outperform me! Complete luxury inside, total power and very understated. It's big inside, took getting used to for a smaller woman. Report Abuse

Supercar chris355 , 05/07/2010 3 of 3 people found this review helpful My S8 has a few years on it and I am still absolutely in love with it. I was looking for a sports-orientated car that could carry car seats and groceries and get around in the snowy Pittsburgh winters. This car manages to do that and more - it's like three cars in one! An SUV for winter, a sports sedan for summer and a 4 dr family hauler for all times in between. It's rock solid at high speed, fun to drive and pulls like a locomotive from a stop light! Plus it's faster than almost everything that's going to line up next to you on the street - and you always look like a hero pulling away without wheel spin. It's a true German sleeper. Report Abuse