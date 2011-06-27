Used 2017 Audi S7 Sedan Consumer Reviews

Duane Gaylord , 05/14/2019 Prestige quattro 4dr Sedan AWD (4.0L 8cyl Turbo 7AM)

1 of 1 people found this review helpful

Buying a slightly used S7, or any luxury high-performance vehicle is the way to go. The Audi S7 is the perfect spot for me. What a head-turner sport-back/hatchback! It has the power to get me into or out of freeway fast moving traffic, It has the famed Audi gorgeous interior, it has comfort galore, and it has the looks that won’t grow old quickly and will keep me loving my car for a long time. Here are things I hope Audi will improve: The cruise control lever and the turn signal lever are on the same side, very near each other. Inevitably, you’ll hit the wrong one, too many times. Ugh! The auto-engine on/off gas-saver, when the car stops is slow to come on. You really shouldn’t have to think about it, but you do, or you might get honked at.