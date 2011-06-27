Used 2017 Audi S7 Sedan Consumer Reviews
Stealth Performer
This is a beautiful looking and performing 4 door sedan. Acceleration is effortless especially with the twin clutch transmission. The S version is the way to go with every Audi model. S7 sport package option is a must to maximize performance and black optics package provides a more aggressive look.
- Safety
- Technology
- Performance
- Interior
- Comfort
- Reliability
- Value
Sleek, glamorous, sporty, fast and faster.
Buying a slightly used S7, or any luxury high-performance vehicle is the way to go. The Audi S7 is the perfect spot for me. What a head-turner sport-back/hatchback! It has the power to get me into or out of freeway fast moving traffic, It has the famed Audi gorgeous interior, it has comfort galore, and it has the looks that won’t grow old quickly and will keep me loving my car for a long time. Here are things I hope Audi will improve: The cruise control lever and the turn signal lever are on the same side, very near each other. Inevitably, you’ll hit the wrong one, too many times. Ugh! The auto-engine on/off gas-saver, when the car stops is slow to come on. You really shouldn’t have to think about it, but you do, or you might get honked at.
- Safety
- Technology
- Performance
- Interior
- Comfort
- Reliability
- Value
New S7
Had A7 for 2 years, excellent car! Bought a 2017 S7 loaded. WOW! Amazing vehicle... Worth every penny.
- Safety
- Technology
- Performance
- Interior
- Comfort
- Reliability
- Value
Almost perfect
Great car love it it’s effortless to drive it’s like not even leaving your house. The only problem the system interface is outdated.
Sponsored cars related to the S7
Related Used 2017 Audi S7 Sedan info
Shop used vehicles in your area
- Used Acura RDX 2017
- Used Ford Explorer 2015
- Used Ford Mustang 2004
- Used Jeep Wrangler 2010
- Used BMW 3 Series 2015
- Used Chevrolet Impala 2017
- Used Honda Accord 2009
- Used Jeep Grand Cherokee 2016
- Used Volkswagen Jetta
- Used Toyota Corolla 2018
Popular new car reviews and ratings
- Buick LaCrosse 2019
- 2020 Porsche 718 Cayman
- 2020 Hyundai Ioniq Electric
- Lexus RX 350L 2020
- 2020 Ioniq Hybrid
- Toyota RAV4 Hybrid 2019
- 2020 Nissan NV200
- 2020 XC90
- 2019 BMW ALPINA B7
- 2020 X2
Vehicle rankings by type
- Best SUVs
- Best Sedans
- Best Hybrids
- Best Electric Cars
- Best Trucks
- Best Minivans
- Best Hatchbacks
- Best Convertibles
Other models to consider
- Toyota Corolla 2019
- Toyota Corolla Hatchback 2021
- 2020 RAV4
- 2020 Prius Prime
- Toyota Highlander 2020
- 2021 Toyota Corolla Hybrid
- 2019 Toyota Camry
- Toyota RAV4 Hybrid 2019
- 2020 Mirai
- 2019 4Runner