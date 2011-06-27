Used 2010 Audi S5 Convertible Consumer Reviews
More Luxurious than My Vette
Having been a vette owner for years-the price of the new ones compared with new technology being introduced by other automakers made me look in a different direction. I drove new Corvettes, MB, Infiniti, and Lexus. When I finally drove the Audi S5 Cabriolet-I knew it was time to change. The style, the punch of the supercharged engine, the interior design, the technology Audi offers and the limited availability of the S5 Cab made me want one. It is roomy, enough power to cruise with some fun, sounds great and the tech gadgets are incredible.
7 years hundred and twenty thousand miles and neve
I have owned my S5 since November 2009 and have driven it a hundred and twenty thousand miles both Highway and City driving. The car looks as good today as it did when I first got it. But more importantly the car drives as well today as it did when I first got it acceleration and hides high speed drivability is great. I plan on holding onto it until the new 2018 model comes out. I recommend it for a while.
New 2010 S5 convertible
This is our third Audi convertible and this new S5 is a Superior car to the other two S4 convertibles we had. From the engine performance to the shape of the mirrors. Great car. Just not as fast as our 2009 BMW 335i coupe.
Cabriolet done right- of course, it’s an Audi
This is a fun, sporty car. Fun to drive with plenty of pep and traction. Impressively quiet while driving with tulip down or up.
