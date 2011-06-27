2019 Audi S4 Cost to Own
Total 5-Year Ownership Costs
Near ZIP
S4 Sedan
Premium Plus quattro 4dr Sedan AWD (3.0L 6cyl Turbo 8A)
True Cost to Own
$65,966*
Total Cash Price
$53,696
Prestige quattro 4dr Sedan AWD (3.0L 6cyl Turbo 8A)
True Cost to Own
$67,285*
Total Cash Price
$54,770
Premium quattro 4dr Sedan AWD (3.0L 6cyl Turbo 8A)
True Cost to Own
$90,373*
Total Cash Price
$73,564
Ownership Costs: 5-Year Breakdown
Selected Model:
2019 S4 Sedan Premium Plus quattro 4dr Sedan AWD (3.0L 6cyl Turbo 8A)
|Year 1
|Year 2
|Year 3
|Year 4
|Year 5
|Total
|Tax Credit
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|Insurance
|$1,217
|$1,260
|$1,304
|$1,349
|$1,397
|$6,527
|Maintenance
|$486
|$653
|$893
|$2,576
|$2,242
|$6,850
|Repairs
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$1,163
|$1,787
|$2,950
|Taxes & Fees
|$2,189
|$41
|$41
|$41
|$41
|$2,353
|Financing
|$2,888
|$2,322
|$1,719
|$1,076
|$389
|$8,394
|Depreciation
|$11,486
|$5,135
|$4,197
|$4,705
|$4,111
|$29,634
|Fuel
|$1,744
|$1,796
|$1,850
|$1,905
|$1,963
|$9,258
|True Cost to Own®
|$20,010
|$11,207
|$10,004
|$12,815
|$11,930
|$65,966
Ownership Costs: 5-Year Breakdown
Selected Model:
2019 S4 Sedan Prestige quattro 4dr Sedan AWD (3.0L 6cyl Turbo 8A)
|Year 1
|Year 2
|Year 3
|Year 4
|Year 5
|Total
|Tax Credit
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|Insurance
|$1,241
|$1,285
|$1,330
|$1,376
|$1,425
|$6,658
|Maintenance
|$496
|$666
|$911
|$2,628
|$2,287
|$6,987
|Repairs
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$1,186
|$1,823
|$3,009
|Taxes & Fees
|$2,233
|$42
|$42
|$42
|$42
|$2,400
|Financing
|$2,946
|$2,368
|$1,753
|$1,098
|$397
|$8,562
|Depreciation
|$11,716
|$5,238
|$4,281
|$4,799
|$4,193
|$30,227
|Fuel
|$1,779
|$1,832
|$1,887
|$1,943
|$2,002
|$9,443
|True Cost to Own®
|$20,410
|$11,431
|$10,204
|$13,071
|$12,169
|$67,285
Ownership Costs: 5-Year Breakdown
Selected Model:
2019 S4 Sedan Premium quattro 4dr Sedan AWD (3.0L 6cyl Turbo 8A)
|Year 1
|Year 2
|Year 3
|Year 4
|Year 5
|Total
|Tax Credit
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|Insurance
|$1,667
|$1,726
|$1,786
|$1,848
|$1,914
|$8,942
|Maintenance
|$666
|$895
|$1,223
|$3,529
|$3,072
|$9,385
|Repairs
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$1,593
|$2,448
|$4,042
|Taxes & Fees
|$2,999
|$56
|$56
|$56
|$56
|$3,224
|Financing
|$3,957
|$3,181
|$2,355
|$1,474
|$533
|$11,500
|Depreciation
|$15,736
|$7,035
|$5,750
|$6,446
|$5,632
|$40,599
|Fuel
|$2,389
|$2,461
|$2,535
|$2,610
|$2,689
|$12,683
|True Cost to Own®
|$27,414
|$15,354
|$13,705
|$17,557
|$16,344
|$90,373
*Based on a 5-year estimate with 15,000 miles driven per year.Shop nowLearn about the 2019 S4
True Cost To Own®
Edmunds.com's True Cost to Own® (TCO®) is proprietary data that helps you estimate the total five-year cost of buying and owning a vehicle — including some items you may not have taken into consideration. A benefit of using our TCO® tool is that you can easily compare the five-year totals for different vehicles and make a more informed choice.
Edmunds Insurance Estimator
The Edmunds TCO® estimated monthly insurance payment for a 2019 Audi S4 in Virginia is:not available
Legal
Related 2019 Audi S4 info
Shop used vehicles in your area
- Used Hyundai Veloster 2013
- Used Ram 2500 2006
- Used Mercedes-Benz E-Class 2004
- Used GMC Canyon 2018
- Used Mercedes-Benz CLS-Class 2018
- Used Chevrolet Bolt EV 2017
- Used Cadillac CTS-V 2017
- Used Toyota Tundra 2006
- Used Ford F-150 1998
- Used Dodge Charger 2013
Popular new car reviews and ratings
- Lexus RC F 2019
- Ram 2500 2019
- 2020 Fusion Plug-In Hybrid
- Chevrolet Sonic 2019
- MINI Countryman 2019
- 2019 F-350 Super Duty
- 2021 Nissan LEAF News
- 2020 BMW 7 Series
- 2019 XJ
- 2019 Subaru WRX
Vehicle rankings by type
- Best Hybrids
- Best Electric Cars
- Best Trucks
- Best Minivans
- Best Hatchbacks
- Best Convertibles
- Best Coupes
- Best Wagons
Other models to consider
- 2020 Audi S4
- Audi Q3 2020
- 2019 TT
- Audi A5 2020
- Audi A6 2020
- 2019 Audi Q8
- 2020 Audi A8
- 2020 S5
- 2019 Audi TT RS
- 2020 Audi A4
Research Similar Vehicles
- 2019 5 Series
- 2020 7 Series
- 2019 Rio
- 2019 Continental
- 2019 Maserati Ghibli
- 2019 Tesla Model 3
- 2019 Chevrolet Malibu
- 2019 A4
- Acura TLX 2020
- 2019 Acura TLX