Used 2011 Audi S4 Sedan Consumer Reviews
Awesome Audi S4
This Audi S4 is now my 10th car, and it exceeds all my expectations. Over the years, I've had a BMW 325, 328, 335, and a Lexus IS 350. The Audi S4 exterior is beautiful, the interior is gorgeous, and the drive is outstanding. I love having a manual transmission, and the Audi Drive Select takes driving to a different level. Even the base stereo system is pretty good. I'm not an audiophile, so I was concerned about not getting the B&O system; but I have no regrets. It's loud, it's crisp, there's an amplifier, a subwoofer, tweeters, speakers, and it gets the job done.
2011 Audi S4 Premium Plus with S Tiptronic
I just purchased this car as a CPO with 7700 miles on it. It is Meteor Gray with black/red interior. Options include the Nappa leather package, Bang & Olufsen stereo, Pirelli P-Zero's, and iPod connection. The performance of the vehicle is incredible at every level. I sold a '04 BMW M3 and '02 Porsche 911 because I needed an AWD vehicle. The S4 performs equally or better than both of those vehicles. Power is instantaneous and shifting is smooth and controlled. Interior design is well laid out with easy access to controls. The MMI system takes a little getting used to but overall it functions well once it is learned.
My New Addiction
Where to start?... This is my first Audi and new car. After about a year of research trying to find a car that had everthing I needed and wanted I finally found the S4. I live in Iowa right now so I wanted something that would handle these un-Godly winters and the AWD does that with ease. But this car is so much more that just sure footed. The interior is beautiful, it has power to spare and it's exterior reminds me of a sexy nerd; she kind of just blends in until you take the time to notice her. I was considering Lexus, Mercedes, BMW, Jaguar and Range/Land Rover but my Audi was the best fit for me and I have absolutely no regrets. I'm looking forward to buying my next Audi.
Best purchase ever!
I LOVE this car. I have never bought anything that I have been so happy with! I was hesitant to spend this much on a car but I can honestly and wholeheartedly say this car is WELL WORTH THE MONEY! The power, acceleration and handling are fantastic. While its not as raw muscle as an M3 its definitely a wolf in sheep's clothing. I love how many people try to race me or take me off the line and cannot touch this thing. It is an absolute blast to drive. Its almost depressing when you hit 80-85 and realize what the consequences would be to get caught going any faster. The interior is superb, its is uber comfortable and everything works very well with very few exceptions.
New 2011 prestige S4 with sport differential
I have had my Audi S4 for 8 days now. Put 520 miles on it city/hwy driving. It replaces my 2001 BMW 330i. The handling and driving experience is uncomparable. It far surpasses my wildest expectations. It handles curving country roads amazingly. I must admit there is a curve on the way to work rated at 35mph that I took at 75mph this morning without even breaking a sweat (there was good visibility with no cars or creatures in sight). I highly recommend this car. Voice recognition system and MMI beats BMWs in my opinion. Driving in "dynamic" sport mode makes car very tight and responsive while "comfort" mode is good for wife and family drives!
