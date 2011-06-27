Used 2014 Audi R8 Consumer Reviews
One month review
DL, 10/27/2016
V8 quattro Spyder 2dr Convertible AWD (4.2L 8cyl 6M)
2 of 3 people found this review helpful
Traded in older 911 4S for this. The R8 is a lovely car - the manual is buttery smooth and handling is good. Interior quality and design is excellent. The V8 is strong but not supercar fast. Downsides are limited storage (as expected), older MMI, no Bluetooth music, USB to phone dongle is poorly designed (it's too short and requires an extension cord for your phone).
Finally the S Tronic
reality5, 01/28/2014
8 of 27 people found this review helpful
This is the 4th R8 I have owned & it is by far the best . Dumped my 012 V10 R-Tronic black optic edition for a 2014 V8 w/ S -Tronic . I love this car , smooth , powerful & sounds great . Comfortable for longer drives it is like they say.. an every day sports car . Gets a lot of attention when I park it , people love the car .
