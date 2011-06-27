Used 2009 Audi R8 Consumer Reviews
MY R8
2009 Audi R8 silver/black interiors with carbon sideblades. After a year of wait I received my fully loaded R8 almost for Christmas. I chose manual transmission as it is a real sports car. The car works flawlessly, it is beautiful and attracts a lot of attention, the driving experience is unparalleled. I use it as my daily driver, I plan to put 10,000 miles per year to it; you get used to the task of driving it in the city traffic and the constant looks and comments from almost everyone. The engine roars with menace after 4,000 rpm, the sound is breathtaking. Today, I would not choose any other car over this one, maybe in 3 years when the roadster is available.
Just a terrific car!
After all the waiting I finally have my 09 R8. It exceeds all my expectations. It sounds right, handles fabulous and turns heads everywhere it goes. My only initial misgiving was the R-Tronic which had be given mixed reviews. Having driven boththe 6 speed and now my R-Tronic I can say that it comes down to personal preference. I actually enjoy processing the R-Tronic and find it very capable of satisfying me. No regrets here from this owner. Love the roomy interior, fantastic seats, and look and finish of the carbon fibre trim inside and out ( Blades too! ) Have friends with Italian exotics and would not trade this for any of them. This car is really special and my favorite of all!
The Best Of The Best
Audi has really outdone themselves.! My wife and I are Audi lovers having first experienced the Q7. I must say it has more dependability than my BMW 645i. This car for it's first stab at luxury and performance has done admirably well. It's a joy to drive at all speeds.I drove both transmissions and chose the R-Tronic. It is touchy at slow speeds but you have a shifter plus paddles plus a sport position. All make it versatile and worth a one year wait. I find it's virtually impossible to pull into a gas station for a quick fillup without engaging in a long discussion of it's merits. Gotta love it !!!
What a great car!
The Audi R8 is the best car I have ever owned. Its styling turns heads at every intersection. Its performance puts it in the Supercar category. Audi treats its R8 customers like royalty. It is a car that has luxurious interior. The fit and finish is impeccable. It is a wonderful daily driver and it can go from the street to the track with no changes needed. The R-Tronic transmission in auto mode is terrible. The R-Tronic transmission in manual mode using the paddle shifters is the best transmission I have ever driven. As a daily driver it gets ~19 mpg. On the track...it does not matter. Nothing passed it on my one track day. This is a car to own.
A Jewel of a Car
Silver/Carbon Blade/Black interior, every option offered. The R8 is designed, engineered, and built beautifully. The engine is very smooth and revs like a 4-cylinder with the power of a V-8. Handling is great with mid-engine & low polar moment. The car is so confidence-inspiring that you want to go 10/10th's through every curve and turn. V-10 power might be welcomed but the car is very well- balanced and quick with the V-8. You do need to keep the revs up past 4000 to extract max power & fun. The seats are the best I've felt in an exotic, as comfortable as my A8L. Lots of comfort for two but not much space for things. Footwell space is also minimal, especially on the passenger side.
