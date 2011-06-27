Used 2015 Audi Q7 Diesel Consumer Reviews

2015 TDI Q7 _ review SO , 04/20/2016 TDI Premium quattro 4dr SUV AWD (3.0L 6cyl Turbodiesel 8A) 29 of 31 people found this review helpful I traded in my MB 2012 GL550 for the 2015 Audi Q7 TDI. Overall very impressed with the ride and how quite the Q7 is compared to the MB. The Audi TDI has great performance and rides much-much smooth than the MB GL550 did. Plenty of room in the Q7 '15 model for us as a family of five. The technology is great, easy to use and functions as one would think, not a complex interface like MB icommand. Audi technology features are well done, I have internet enabled in this Q7 and it gets a great signal, we've connect up to 5 devices, the max is 8 devices. Of Course Bluetooth enabled works well too. Overall I love how smooth the Q7 is, handles well and while it's a V6 Diesel with 240 HP it has over 400LB of Torque per ft. The MB GL550 was a bullet at 390HP but rode rough I thought and the technology gap with other car manufactures in the 2012 MB GL series was just not good. The Audi Q7 gets great milage about 18-19 in the City and over 25-28 m/p/g on the HWY, much higher too is possible, but I have a heavy foot. One could get in the 30's for HWY milage easy. Great interior. I recently put in Adblue myself and the "Adblue" light went away after registering full. Safety Technology Performance Interior Comfort Reliability Value Report Abuse

Great car until Diesel Engine Fix Heidi , 02/05/2019 TDI Premium Plus quattro 4dr SUV AWD (3.0L 6cyl Turbodiesel 8A) 19 of 29 people found this review helpful I loved this care and had no issues until I had the mandatory engine fix back in May. I complained to the dealership several times of my engine accelerating delays, random emergency warning lights turning on and off on my dash ect. I would take in and told there was nothing wrong with my car. Then in October my car engine died while driving 75mph down the interstate. I was stranded on the highway with my kids. The engine would not turn back on. I had my car towed and Audi had my car for 2 weeks, was told they could never officially find what was wrong with it, replaced some items and "hope it works." Then this week, my car engine just died again, no warning while on a car trip and I was stranded in the middle of nowhere. I call Audi customer service and was told that I HAVE to have it serviced at an official Audi dealership but they wouldn't pay to have it towed. $1,000 later, my car is in another state and they still don't know what is wrong with it. Audi takes no responsibility for the debacle of this engine "fix" This is the worst car I have ever bought & I will NEVER own another Audi. Safety Technology Performance Interior Comfort Reliability Value Report Abuse

Not what I expected at all Sean S , 06/19/2019 TDI Premium Plus quattro 4dr SUV AWD (3.0L 6cyl Turbodiesel 8A) 4 of 5 people found this review helpful I got the 2015 TDI because of raves about the diesel's power and reliability. I should have looked closer and 1) Realized that this model did not have a makeover in 7 years and a new model was coming the next year. 2) Realised that Dieselgate would crush the resale value of the car. As far as the car goes, it handles like a dream, breaks and corners like a sports car and not a 5000lb behemoth. It is AWESOME in the snow. The TDI, when spooled up, provides a kick of torque unmatched by any gas engine and if I am on the highway this beast does 29MPG. However, around town after the reprogramming of the computer to manage the diesel (a requirement from the Diesel scandal) the turbo lag is so awful it's I want to beat my head into the dash. This is NOT a car that like the start and stop of city or even town traffic. If you are out in the country or commute a long way to work than this is your car, if not you will hate the response you get when stepping on the pedal and just waiting for the turbo to spool up. The electronics have had issues, I have had to replace the main fan blower, the rearview mirror snapped off in my hands and the balance and alignment of the tires are something you need to keep up with. There is a horrible design flaw in the driver's side mirror (mentioned in one of the reviews here) that causes a rattling and squeaking that willl drive you mad. The Navigation and the backup camera is DATED.. remember this is all from 7 years ago. I would have expected them to work out all these bugs over 7 years and for me to get a reliable car, I should have waited for the new model 2016 because when mine was in the shop and they gave me a 2016 model, it was like night and day. Totally disappointed in this model and the TDI may have saved it if they didn't cheat on the emissions and have to take the balls out of it. Safety Technology Performance Interior Comfort Reliability Value Report Abuse

Beautiful Full Featured Car - but some caution. John Mac , 11/21/2016 TDI Premium Plus quattro 4dr SUV AWD (3.0L 6cyl Turbodiesel 8A) 15 of 24 people found this review helpful The car drives really smooth in drive mode, but in sport mode it's a little jerky from the start but thereafter is smooth and fast. I've never owned an Audi before and the 8-speed Tiptronic is very smooth, but it doesn't go into a true manual transmission mode, most likely for engine safety reasons. Meaning, in manual mode, when you down shift, it won't go into a lower gear unless the RPMs are at a certain level. If the RPMs are too high it won't allow you go to a lower gear. So you don't really have the control that you would have with a true manual transmission. For example, you are going too fast and want to down shift around a curve, it won't let you unless you break and slow down first. That said, the transmission is very smooth if you know what to expect from it. I live in the mountains and the car is heavy, so it is a bit mushy on the curves but handles well. The heaviness is good in the snow and provides for a quiet ride. When the doors shut, you really feel like you are getting your money's worth. Now as far as features, it is fully featured and the details make all the difference. Audi has added nice touches; such as, there are two sun visors on each side and the one visor has the option of swinging to the side while the other blocks sun from the front. Additionally, the visor that swings to the side has a sleek pullout extension that allows for additional sun blockage. Now for the cons: I have only 22k miles and have already replaced all four tires and it’s due for breaks in another 1k miles and the service assistant said that rotors usually need to be replace with each break pad change as well , so maintenance is expensive. Also, I the check oil has come on twice between oil changes even though not due. So I called the dealer and they said I needed to add a can or two to get by until the oil is due for a change and that it is normal for the car to burn oil like that. I have also had major dashboard warning lights come on twice and had to bring the car in twice, in addition to regular maintenance, for these reasons. The first time I brought it in was for the “Audi Q7 engine emission warning light” and the “Audi Q7 glow plugs pre heating warning light.” They said, the car had been exposed to bad diesel and they ended up having to change the lower fuel pump. Then after two months I brought it in the second time for the same warning lights. Again, the claim was bad diesel and the fuel filter and all the fuel lines had to be changed. The car is still under warrant, but the thought of have to pay for all this is scary. I’m hoping this has been worked out, but I’m skeptical since I only go to major brand fuel stations. Safety Technology Performance Interior Comfort Reliability Value Report Abuse