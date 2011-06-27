2020 Audi Q5 Hybrid Consumer Reviews

Happy in the Q5 e , 03/14/2020 Prestige 55 TFSI e quattro 4dr SUV AWD (2.0L 4cyl Turbo gas/electric hybrid 7AM)

22 of 24 people found this review helpful

Initial thoughts after putting 850 miles on Q5 e. It is quiet, even when the gas engine is on and very smooth. Handling is precise, but the emphasis is more on comfort than sportiness. The interior is beautiful and high quality, as would be expected. The ambient lighting is a very cool feature and you can set it to suit your taste. My limited experience with the driving assistance features is that they work well. Adaptive cruise control is great and the lane keep assist set to early keeps the car centered in the lane without too much ping-ponging. Traffic Jam assist also works well and brings the car to a complete stop. The car has been very efficient and easy to rum errands and quick trips on EV alone. In the warmer weather it easily gets 25 miles on a full charge. I've done a 140 mile trip and got 42 mpg, though I'm sure this will vary depending on conditions and driving style. Best to keep it charged up to minimize gas consumption. There are all sorts of efficiency aids to help you get the most out of every gallon of gas. This car is very quick in Dynamic mode and both the gas engine and electric motor are used. Charging is quick and easy. Best to have a 240 V outlet for charging, which does a full charge in 2 hours. Charging with a 110 V outlet works, but is painfully slow. The sound system is great, which is key in such a quiet car. I admit I look for excuses to go for a ride in this thing. It is very relaxing.