2020 Audi Q5 Hybrid Consumer Reviews
2020 Audi Q5 e Excellent Ride
Initial thoughts after putting 850 miles on Q5 e. It is quiet, even when the gas engine is on and very smooth. Handling is precise, but the emphasis is more on comfort than sportiness. The interior is beautiful and high quality, as would be expected. The ambient lighting is a very cool feature and you can set it to suit your taste. My limited experience with the driving assistance features is that they work well. Adaptive cruise control is great and the lane keep assist set to early keeps the car centered in the lane without too much ping-ponging. Traffic Jam assist also works well and brings the car to a complete stop. The car has been very efficient and easy to rum errands and quick trips on EV alone. In the warmer weather it easily gets 25 miles on a full charge. I've done a 140 mile trip and got 42 mpg, though I'm sure this will vary depending on conditions and driving style. Best to keep it charged up to minimize gas consumption. There are all sorts of efficiency aids to help you get the most out of every gallon of gas. This car is very quick in Dynamic mode and both the gas engine and electric motor are used. Charging is quick and easy. Best to have a 240 V outlet for charging, which does a full charge in 2 hours. Charging with a 110 V outlet works, but is painfully slow. The sound system is great, which is key in such a quiet car. I admit I look for excuses to go for a ride in this thing. It is very relaxing.
Small yet Spacious Yet Not Getting to Yes
We really like the mechanical specs for this hybrid. We enjoyed the spacious interior for a vehicle of this size. We first sat in the Q5e Premium Plus with standard seats. We felt cramped, short and wobbly. This vehicle is beautifully appointed - when you upgrade to the warm weather package to get decent seats. With that, the seats tuck you in nicely and there seems to be plenty of room. Where are the cup holders? When they upgrade so that I can add a tow hitch for bicycles and gear trailer I'll buy in. The rear seats don't fold flat. At this juncture, if I want to throw my kite gear in the back, there isn't room for two sets of gear, briefcases and ovenight bags in the far rear. We also worry about a wetsuit tub there. There is almost enough room for my medium wheeled briefcase behind the driver's seat. And what was the thinking behind placing the battery under the cargo hold? It's only to be used for dry groceries and lightweight luggage gently placed? Not for cargo? We'll have to wait for the refresh, or update, maybe good by 2022? If only the Etron were hybrid, we are not all electric here (you know they still use coal to get that electricity, right?)
