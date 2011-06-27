Used 2015 Audi Q5 Diesel Consumer Reviews
Don't hesitate to buy this diesel.
After two years with this 2015 Audi Q5 TDI , I have only one word...incredible. I've never owned a diesel car before...the combination of power, torque and gas mileage cant be beat. Most Americans are now leery of Audi diesel's ...perfect .. Go buy one at incredible bargain rates. This Audi diesel is by far the best selling model throughout Europe, and for good reason. This sophisticated and quiet diesel engine is pure Audi ...through & through. I had the emission "fix" done on the car , and now enjoy an extended 100,000 mile warranty with clean emissions, and the car still retains all the power & torque & gas mileage I've grown accustomed to. ... this engine is way more sophisticated and clean burning than the 4 cylinder VW engines that have been in the news.
Audacious Audi
The vehicle at this point (4K miles) exceeds my expectations ! The drive is excellent and the interior technology is well crafted and fun. My take on the car is that I've purchased an SUV, with all the advantages of cargo space, passenger room etc.,that performs like a sports car. The panoramic roof is fantastic, I love that feature. But most of all I like the power and stability of the ride on the open road. In fact my favorite moments are merely cruising along the highway and just reveling at the quiet, yet powerful nature of its ride.
Comfy Torque Monster
Traded in a 2017 Honda CR-V that never fit right and was too boring. This Q5 TDI Sounds and feels like there's a small block V8 under hte hood, 2x the size of the 3.0L Turbo Diesel that's in there. After a little turbo lag, the car charges off like a bat out of he**. Only complaints is a little vibration and more noise than base engine at idle, but not annoying, just a reminder there's raw torque on tap under the hood. The steering is a little short on feel, but most cars are now. It's still firm, good on center feel and tracks very well and stable. Better than most cars build after 2016. Lacks heated steering and no factory remotes start like our CRV had. Ride is good with the optional 20" wheels. Has the sport seats with the adjustable thigh support. Best seats I've ever owned! Passenger gets full 12 way power adjustment too. Cargo capacity is OK. Winter traction in our 2011 Q5 was awesome. this one weighing 400lbs more should be even better. Averaged 34mpg going 70-80mph. Can see 40-50mpg cruising at 45-55mph on back roads. 600+mi range on the 19.8 gallon tank is nice to have. Diesel is running about 5% cheaper than premium too. In winter I believe there's a supplemental heater for the cabin so it should warm up quick. Styling is pretty conservative and timeless which is great for a used car we plan to keep another 8-10 years. Maintenance won't be cheap. But worth it for the fun factor and comfort. 2/19 have a check engine light. Dealer does not offer courtesy pickup for used cars so will have to take time off work and make 2 trips. 3/20 Emissions recall fix completed. New particulate filter installed. Still great mileage and performance. Can get on occasional CEL when driving aggressively in city traffic in cool weather but it goes away with HWY use. Overall still enjoying it more than our 2017 Honda CRV.
The Q5 Diesel Is Superb
Glad to finally be done with the great dieselgate debacle. Even after the modifications, the car gets excellent mileage (lost about 2 MPG), and all of its terrific low end torque is intact. Audi really knows how to put a car together. The layout of the cabin is gorgeous. The Audi service people are top notch. Shame it has no Apple CarPlay. This car is a pure pleasure to drive, and has never given me one bit of trouble. Update as of Feb 2019: still very happy with the car, which has been 100% reliable. Feel fortunate to have a diesel, as it would appear they are a dying breed because of the emissions scandal. But the low-end torque & mileage are terrific.
Awesome tow vehicle with great MPG (TDI)
I reluctantly traded in my 2015 Golf sport wagon TDI (to take the cash settlement.) A great car with zero problems on my end. But I wanted more ground clearance, AWD, and torque/power that I needed for towing a 2000 lb Aliner (hard sided pop up) and after many reviews and talking to a few owners of the Audi TDI I was able to find one online (with low miles.) This suv far exceeds any expectations I had. When towing the camper I routinely get 26 to 28 MPG (at 65 mph.) Both in the mountains of Ga, Tenn, and N.C and on the highway I honestly don’t even know the car is being towed (except when you hit a poorly maintained road.) When not towing I routinely get 38 mpg on the Hwy @ 72-75 mph. On a secondary road (we have many in Florida) @ 65 mph it is common to hit 40-41mpg. With an almost 20 gal tank it has a very long range. I have several good friends that I would respectfully call “motor heads” who know a lot about cars and trucks. I have heard them ask more than once (while a passenger in the TDI)...are you sure this is a diesel...it is way too quiet. The AWD traction on steep gravel roads (especially when towing) is excellent. This was a weakness with the front wheel drive Golf. Merging on highways while towing is effortless with all this torque, and climbing a mountain pass is actually fun with all the power the engine has in reserve. The only negative about this car is that sadly Vw/Audi are no longer allowed to bring them into the States. But, if you take your time you can still find some low mileage 2015 and 16’s out there.
