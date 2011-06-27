Used 2018 Audi Q3 SUV Consumer Reviews

Silky Smooth Premium Plus Sport Quattro DT , 02/04/2019 Premium Plus quattro 4dr SUV AWD (2.0L 4cyl Turbo 6A) 11 of 11 people found this review helpful I’ve had my Q3 for a couple of months now and I couldn’t be happier. I wanted something small and the Q3 is a perfect fit. The ride is smooth, comfortable and very quiet. I like the way it handles and acceleration seems perfectly fine to me. The interior is very comfy with nice leather, lighting and seats with all sorts of adjustments. The infotainment/NAV is pretty straight forward and easy to use, the sunroof, automatic climate control, parking aid system, side assist all work great. Haven’t figured out the Home Link, although there is a number to call for help. I am disappointed in the small arm rest storage area, although I did recently discover some not so obvious small tuck-away spots. I enjoy driving this silky-smooth car and it looks great too. Safety Technology Performance Interior Comfort Reliability Value Report Abuse

2018 Q3: Sporty, Sleek, Classy Coupe Arianna , 08/04/2018 Premium quattro 4dr SUV AWD (2.0L 4cyl Turbo 6A) 14 of 15 people found this review helpful I recently leased my 2018 Q3 about 2 months ago. I have the premium quattro 4dr in all-wheel-drive and I LOVE it! My 5 main pros are: elegant exterior and interior, amazing sunroof that I would expect on a much more expensive car, great lighting system, AMAZING safety features such as parking aids, sound alerts when you're nearing objects, great safety ratings for collision safety, and an overall very smooth ride. There are a few little things I have noticed but they don't really bother me which are: gas mileage could be a bit more efficient and sometimes the acceleration does feel a bit slow. Audi was having a leasing special on this model at the time and WITH tax my lease is about $360 monthly for a great car that does look and feel luxurious. I also want to say that I literally cannot tell the difference in size from the Q models from the outside. My Q3 looks the exact same to me as a Q5 that I'll see on the road. I'm not sure why I've seen so many people comment that this is a small car, it is most definitely spacious. Especially since you can put the back seats down. I personally would never own a BMW so in comparison I'd take the Q3 over any similar models in the same price range any day. It's a very sporty, cute little SUV that looks and feels really good (with a Sport mode that you can use if you want the car to feel especially sporty.) Safety Technology Performance Interior Comfort Reliability Value

A Converted Lexus User Tom M. , 11/09/2017 Premium quattro 4dr SUV AWD (2.0L 4cyl Turbo 6A) 35 of 40 people found this review helpful Have been a Lexus user for 20 years but the Q3 was the car that convinced me to change over. Great performance and safety. Fun car to drive. The one negative is there is no Homelink for garage door so have to use a clicker which is 30 year old technology. That was disappointing. Didn't find that out until after I bought the car. Audi needs to change that and be upfront it currently does not have it. Safety Technology Performance Interior Comfort Reliability Value

Excellent car Formula-A , 03/08/2018 Premium Plus quattro 4dr SUV AWD (2.0L 4cyl Turbo 6A) 18 of 20 people found this review helpful I had Benz 2010 many years and owned also the GLA 250 but AUDI Q3 much better, for the price, comfort, quality of material and reliability. Every car has pron and cons. Here are winning things in this car perfect size, quality of material, performance. Less noise than in GLA. Excellent navigation systems, Benz NAV is worse I ever seen. The best NAV only Land Rovers have. Panoramic roof very good. Limitations are can't figure out how garage opener works, it has buttons but I was not able figure out. The wheel I'm not so happy in sport model for that however regular model excellent. Gas mileage are okay, the best was in GLA honestly. But that it, so I give 4 stars for Audi Q3 and recommend this car.