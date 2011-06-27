  1. Home
Used 2018 Audi Q3 SUV Consumer Reviews

More about the 2018 Q3
5(50%)4(37%)3(13%)2(0%)1(0%)
4.4
8 reviews
Silky Smooth Premium Plus Sport Quattro

DT, 02/04/2019
Premium Plus quattro 4dr SUV AWD (2.0L 4cyl Turbo 6A)
11 of 11 people found this review helpful

I’ve had my Q3 for a couple of months now and I couldn’t be happier. I wanted something small and the Q3 is a perfect fit. The ride is smooth, comfortable and very quiet. I like the way it handles and acceleration seems perfectly fine to me. The interior is very comfy with nice leather, lighting and seats with all sorts of adjustments. The infotainment/NAV is pretty straight forward and easy to use, the sunroof, automatic climate control, parking aid system, side assist all work great. Haven’t figured out the Home Link, although there is a number to call for help. I am disappointed in the small arm rest storage area, although I did recently discover some not so obvious small tuck-away spots. I enjoy driving this silky-smooth car and it looks great too.

Safety
Technology
Performance
Interior
Comfort
Reliability
Value
2018 Q3: Sporty, Sleek, Classy Coupe

Arianna, 08/04/2018
Premium quattro 4dr SUV AWD (2.0L 4cyl Turbo 6A)
14 of 15 people found this review helpful

I recently leased my 2018 Q3 about 2 months ago. I have the premium quattro 4dr in all-wheel-drive and I LOVE it! My 5 main pros are: elegant exterior and interior, amazing sunroof that I would expect on a much more expensive car, great lighting system, AMAZING safety features such as parking aids, sound alerts when you're nearing objects, great safety ratings for collision safety, and an overall very smooth ride. There are a few little things I have noticed but they don't really bother me which are: gas mileage could be a bit more efficient and sometimes the acceleration does feel a bit slow. Audi was having a leasing special on this model at the time and WITH tax my lease is about $360 monthly for a great car that does look and feel luxurious. I also want to say that I literally cannot tell the difference in size from the Q models from the outside. My Q3 looks the exact same to me as a Q5 that I'll see on the road. I'm not sure why I've seen so many people comment that this is a small car, it is most definitely spacious. Especially since you can put the back seats down. I personally would never own a BMW so in comparison I'd take the Q3 over any similar models in the same price range any day. It's a very sporty, cute little SUV that looks and feels really good (with a Sport mode that you can use if you want the car to feel especially sporty.)

Safety
Technology
Performance
Interior
Comfort
Reliability
Value
A Converted Lexus User

Tom M., 11/09/2017
Premium quattro 4dr SUV AWD (2.0L 4cyl Turbo 6A)
35 of 40 people found this review helpful

Have been a Lexus user for 20 years but the Q3 was the car that convinced me to change over. Great performance and safety. Fun car to drive. The one negative is there is no Homelink for garage door so have to use a clicker which is 30 year old technology. That was disappointing. Didn't find that out until after I bought the car. Audi needs to change that and be upfront it currently does not have it.

Safety
Technology
Performance
Interior
Comfort
Reliability
Value
Excellent car

Formula-A, 03/08/2018
Premium Plus quattro 4dr SUV AWD (2.0L 4cyl Turbo 6A)
18 of 20 people found this review helpful

I had Benz 2010 many years and owned also the GLA 250 but AUDI Q3 much better, for the price, comfort, quality of material and reliability. Every car has pron and cons. Here are winning things in this car perfect size, quality of material, performance. Less noise than in GLA. Excellent navigation systems, Benz NAV is worse I ever seen. The best NAV only Land Rovers have. Panoramic roof very good. Limitations are can’t figure out how garage opener works, it has buttons but I was not able figure out. The wheel I’m not so happy in sport model for that however regular model excellent. Gas mileage are okay, the best was in GLA honestly. But that it, so I give 4 stars for Audi Q3 and recommend this car.

A P.O.S. in a shiny wrapper.

Paul M. Zahorosky, 07/19/2018
Premium 4dr SUV (2.0L 4cyl Turbo 6A)
17 of 41 people found this review helpful

I drove a 2018 Audi Q3 for 10-days as a rental on vacation. The vehicle had 8K miles and appeared to be of decent initial quality. This, however, quickly diminished. For reference, I own a 2013 Subaru Outback 2.5i Limited and felt throughout my entire time driving the Audi that it was far inferior to the Outback in almost every way. Virtually every "convenience" in the Audi was difficult to use. The sunroof button has 5 "positions", two of which did nothing and the remaining three did not consistently work. The buttons on the steering wheel are completely useless, hardly any of which control any of the media electronics. The instrument panel has the speedometer, cruise control or a few other options in at least two locations, but there is no indicator for headlights. The interior door locks don't work with the key removed. The keyfob unlock button wouldn't consistently unlock all doors, wouldn't unlock the rear hatch without using the actual trunk unlock button, and the car would relock shortly after unlocking making unlocking the car from a distance and then walking to the car without the keys frustrating as the doors would relock before reaching the car. The turning radius is horrible for a car so small. The braking system is extremely sensitive and while braking normally the vehicle would sporadically brake harder a few seconds into slowing the vehicle. The cockpit is a tight fit for me, being an extremely average 5'9", 165lbs. The console is too wide, causing your leg to press against it while driving. Steering wheel and seat adjustment were impossible to get comfortable. The rear passenger space is quaint, not being able to fit two adults and one 12-year old or allowing any of them any legroom at all. The absolute worst experience with the Audi Q3 was driving from Santa Barbara to Los Angeles in 90+-degrees heat, slow- to stopped-traffic and a climate control malfunction rendering the air conditioning useless. The fan would audibly change settings but nothing came from any of the vents no matter how we tried to adjust settings. A few hours after reaching our destination, the climate control worked "normally". The only positive aspect of the Audi Q3 is that the engine does have decent "power" considering its small size, obviously from the turbocharger. But there is no way this car was getting 40-MPG that the trip computer was telling me. Overall, I feel the basic front-wheel-drive Audi Q3 is nowhere near the value of a similarly priced, fully-loaded all-wheel-drive Outback. A lot of the Audi felt cheap compared to the Subaru and I was extremely disappointed with the lack of quality as Audi is generally referred to as a high-quality, luxury brand. The Audi Q3 is an extremely overpriced piece of frustrating garbage. Not that I was considering purchasing a brand of vehicle other than Subaru, but if I were Audi would definitely NOT be an alternative brand I would look at.

Safety
Technology
Performance
Interior
Comfort
