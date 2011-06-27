Used 1996 Audi Cabriolet Convertible Consumer Reviews
The Red Rocket
I bought my 1996 red cabriolet from a friend a couple years ago. It had been sitting in his garage for 10 years, and only had 40,000 miles on it. It now has 50,000 miles, and is still in mint condition. Baby's got a V6 engine. Love this car. It's going to be a classic. My car has a sports package, and the seats are very unique. A friend of mine just bought an RS4, and liked my seats better then his. I get offers for it all the time. Last weekend, a woman offered me her brand new 2010 Ford Explorer (with 2,600 miles) for my Audi at an even trade! Had to take a pass.
Never an Audi again
Sometimes we glorify past events... high school math tests, boot camp, root canal etc. Remembering my Audi cab and the dealership, first I thought "surely it wasn't that bad after all". Wrong. It was worse. I kept a log in Excel, and I wonder why I even put up for so long with this miserable car and the highly incompetent, arrogant dealership. The fault list of this vehicle covers 39 positions over my period of ownership; the car needed 25 (!) extra repair visits outside of scheduled service, of which approx. 10 were due to incomplete repairs by the dealership.
Columbus Carbriolet
I bought the car new and it currently has 33,000 miles and looks/runs like new. It's always been maintained by my local Audi dealership and the only problem was one with the convertible top - something with a sensor - when it was 11 years old. Other than that and a replaced oxygen sensor, batteries, tires, etc., it's only required regular maintenance. With gas prices soaring, I was shocked last week to discover I was getting 28 mpg on the highway. I've had two Porsches and a handful of other sports cars, but this is my favorite car. I may never sell it.
FunDriver
I have no complaints whatsoever. It's fun to drive, maneuvers well and is a great car overall. Anyone who drives it should be impressed.
