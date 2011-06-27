Used 2012 Audi A8 Sedan Consumer Reviews
The best Luxury Car money can buy!!!
I had a 2006 750LI and loved this car. Traded for a 2009 Audi A8L and while was a great car, didn't have enough pizazz. Traded it for a 2010 Mercedes S-Class. Was a good car but too soft. Felt floaty. Bought a 2011 Eguus, while a good car, too jittery and not refined. Now comes the new 2012 Audi A8L! Unbelievable car. Out drives and performs better than all of the above. Feels like you're driving a Bentley for half the price. Fit and finish, impeccable. Ride is stiff when needed and firm at just the right time. I'm a car buff as you can see by all the cars I purchase and I'm more impressed with this car than any of the large luxury cars I've owned, including my past 2009 A8L.
The perfect fit for man and machine
It is just an awesome car to drive. The power, the handling, the creature comforts like massaging seats, heated steering wheel and adaptive cruise control are all seductively pampering. And then to have all of that and hit 29mpg on a long trip..... awesome.
- Safety
- Technology
- Performance
- Interior
- Comfort
- Reliability
- Value
2012 A8L has some LEMONS to admit and RESOLVE
Audi is building a few (hopefully) LEMONS and attempting to outrun their flawed automobiles with marketing dollars. A search of the AUDI forums disclose a number of late model A8L vehicles with similar problems and a lack of acknowledgement by Audi that they intend to stand behind their warrantees. Audi is intimidating dealers, directing them to not service the car or refusing to pay them for warrantee repairs. Seat sensor - airbag deactivation Mirror heat not working tranny hard downshift Radio station refresh Cell phone pairing fails Console rattle Door close/locks malfunction when cold Clunk on acceleration MMI system fails to play .wav and .flac files Int lighting flickers
After 56 cars- this is the best
2012 is the last v8 for A8 L. I would take the 2012 over 13-14 all day long. How do you get a beast like an A8L to fly like it does with 29 MPG? I don’t get it but appreciate and love it. I have owned BMW’s, Porsches, Jags, Acura, Mercedes and nothing compares to the fit and finish of the Audi A8L.
Sponsored cars related to the A8
Related Used 2012 Audi A8 Sedan info
Shop used vehicles in your area
- Used Acura RDX 2017
- Used Ford Explorer 2015
- Used Ford Mustang 2004
- Used Jeep Wrangler 2010
- Used BMW 3 Series 2015
- Used Chevrolet Impala 2017
- Used Honda Accord 2009
- Used Jeep Grand Cherokee 2016
- Used Volkswagen Jetta
- Used Toyota Corolla 2018
Popular new car reviews and ratings
- Buick LaCrosse 2019
- 2020 Porsche 718 Cayman
- 2020 Hyundai Ioniq Electric
- Lexus RX 350L 2020
- 2020 Ioniq Hybrid
- Toyota RAV4 Hybrid 2019
- 2020 Nissan NV200
- 2020 XC90
- 2019 BMW ALPINA B7
- 2020 X2
Vehicle rankings by type
- Best SUVs
- Best Sedans
- Best Hybrids
- Best Electric Cars
- Best Trucks
- Best Minivans
- Best Hatchbacks
- Best Convertibles
Other models to consider
- Toyota Corolla 2019
- Toyota Corolla Hatchback 2021
- 2020 RAV4
- 2020 Prius Prime
- Toyota Highlander 2020
- 2021 Toyota Corolla Hybrid
- 2019 Toyota Camry
- Toyota RAV4 Hybrid 2019
- 2020 Mirai
- 2019 4Runner