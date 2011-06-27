Used 2008 Audi A8 Consumer Reviews
Audi does European delivery
After years of Mercedes ownership (and a brief BMW period) I finally got over to Audi. This car is everything that Mercedes used to be. Understatedly elegant, fantastically finished and user friendly. What a true pleasure to drive. In fact, what a pleasure to just sit in. Nobody does interiors like Audi. It is just beautiful, comfortable, and functional. We took delivery in Germany at Ingolstadt, which was a once in a lifetime experience, and did use it on the Autobahn. 130 mph is like 60 mph. wonderful road car! While I think Mercedes has lost their way, Audi seems to have really found their's. Some people are put off by the conservative styling of the exterior. I find it refreshing.
Ultimate Q-ship
Cleanest design of all large sedans. Extreme comfort and adequate power. Purchased a used one off lease and saved 50% of sticker price. Not sure if it was very well cared for or the build quality is that exceptional, but the car is in nearly brand new condition after 36k miles.
A8 still the best
The A8 is still the best value among large luxury sedans. I've owned BMWs and driven a colleague's S550 and the A8 is just superior everywhere it counts. I still can't believe how comfortable and fun this car is. I find myself looking for every excuse to go anywhere in this car on any errand. I opted for the L for extra leg room. Kids can't touch the back of my seat no matter how far they stretch. Important options are the acoustic glass which makes it quieter than the S550, ventilated seats, 19" wheels, and Lane/Side Assist because it actually helps. The ride is fantastic on rough New England roads and you never feel like you're rushed when you're in this car. Best car I have ever driven.
Understated Elegance
I've owned an LS430, E430 MB, and driven 5 and 7 series BMWs. This is by far and away the most refined yet sporty total package that I've ever driven. I'm always looking for reasons to take this care out on the road. It's suspension and handling are amazing, combining control with the smoothest most comfortable ride while avoiding the numb feeling that I used to experience with the Lexus. The whisper quiet interior (absolutely gorgeous in cognac brown) allows me to hear my iPod/CDs/Sirius through the B&O audiophile system. What an amazing aggregation of technology, craftsmanship, thoughtful design. Driven for one year - no problems yet.
Top Shelf
After owning a MB S430, S600 and a 2007 S550, all of which had relability issues I decided a change was in order. I have had this car for only a few months and it gives one a rick solid feel as well as having the finest fit anf finish on any production car I've ever seen. Also, taking into account the cost versus an MB S550 or a BMW 7 series, the Audi's price is quite reasonable by comparision. If you're thinking about buying a MB or BMW, do yourself a very big favor and go test drive an Audi A8, you'll really be gald you did, the only thing that comes close is perhaps a Bentley "Flying Spur", which shares many of the same features as the Audi A8, of course both companies are owned by VW.
