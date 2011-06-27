Used 2002 Audi A8 Consumer Reviews

Audi A8L Review MAISIEBINGO , 06/12/2002 2 of 3 people found this review helpful Car is fun to drive and handles the road very well. There have been problems w/ the navigational system as well as a warning light that never would go off even after being fixed once. The audio/radio system is not up to standard w/ Lexus or BMW. For a luxury car it should be better. Lastly , the clock is in front of the driver and cannot be seen be any other rider. Report Abuse

Audi A8 L Sean McKinley , 02/11/2003 0 of 0 people found this review helpful The car is beautiful on the inside, but, the outside design is somewhat bland. The car handles wonderfully and is a lot of fun to drive, especially in sport mode. Report Abuse

Best Luxury Car On TheMarket Dub , 02/16/2003 0 of 0 people found this review helpful Absolutely the best luxury car on teh market. Those that know, own an A8. I have owned a 740i and this car excels in every way the BMW could not. Report Abuse

It's No Lexus!! oskiguy , 11/07/2003 0 of 0 people found this review helpful The best car I've ever owned. Not as quiet and as functionally/logically laid-out as the Lexus (wife's). Fun to drive, excellent fuel economy and one seldom sees another one. Report Abuse