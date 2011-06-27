Used 2002 Audi A8 Consumer Reviews
Audi A8L Review
Car is fun to drive and handles the road very well. There have been problems w/ the navigational system as well as a warning light that never would go off even after being fixed once. The audio/radio system is not up to standard w/ Lexus or BMW. For a luxury car it should be better. Lastly , the clock is in front of the driver and cannot be seen be any other rider.
Audi A8 L
The car is beautiful on the inside, but, the outside design is somewhat bland. The car handles wonderfully and is a lot of fun to drive, especially in sport mode.
Best Luxury Car On TheMarket
Absolutely the best luxury car on teh market. Those that know, own an A8. I have owned a 740i and this car excels in every way the BMW could not.
It's No Lexus!!
The best car I've ever owned. Not as quiet and as functionally/logically laid-out as the Lexus (wife's). Fun to drive, excellent fuel economy and one seldom sees another one.
A8 my dust
fun. fun. fun. esp for such a large luxury sedan. we wanted a high performance car as well as something large enough to travel with small children. I cannot say enough about the performance for such a large vehicle. this car purrs like a cat at 2500-2800 rpm (95 mph) which is about the perfect cruising speed. Too bad we dont have an autobahn. fuel economy is good 17.5 in town 25.5 hwy w/ lead foot. minimal upkeep, great service and the finish/ trim is immaculate, even after 2 yrs
