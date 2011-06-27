Used 1999 Audi A8 Sedan Consumer Reviews

1999 Audi A8 audi99 , 07/19/2013 4 of 4 people found this review helpful Great Car. I have owned this car since 2000 with 18,000 miles and now have 152,000. I have minor repairs done to this car like a few of the 4 ball joints that are on both sides of the car. Cruise control brake switch and thermostat. The front seat is sagging a little bit and I may take it apart to adjust. The center arm rest broke so I repaired it myself. I replaced the timing belt and water pump at 100,000. I recommend changing the thermostat at same time as timing belt and water pump. I have not had any transmission problems and I have not changed transmission fluid. I don't drive it hard and fast and that policy seems to help longevity of any car. Report Abuse

Deep pockets required nomoreaudi , 02/26/2006 3 of 3 people found this review helpful A beautiful car; smooth and quiet ride. Was looking forward to several years of ownership and driving pleasure. However, transmission trouble, numerous MIL error codes and gasket leaks generated enormous shop bills, (primarily the labor to diagnose problem & access components for servicing). There are few options for service outside of the dealer network. Yet, dealers and independent shops that specialize in German automobile service alike seemed puzzled by some of the issues this car presented. At purchase time, it looked like a bargain in comparison to the Lexus LS400. However, long term cost of ownership is outrageous. 1 year repair/maint. costs exceeded $7K with no end in sight.

Audi A8 parachute , 02/28/2002 2 of 2 people found this review helpful A fun to drive, powerful, classic looking, unpretentious, great for highway and on the curves, and with Quatro - good for all seasons.

145K and STILL going strong... pocketchange , 04/10/2013 quattro 4dr Sedan AWD 2 of 3 people found this review helpful After three years of ownership I have no complaints. When first purchased I decided to replace or rebuild all the systems (@123K) so as not to have any concerns for a few years. Having little service history I continue to think this was a positive move in spite of the moneys spent. Since these repairs were a few years back, I continue keeping the Audi looking good with interior repairs (headliner, tint, etc.) My greatest problem was locating a clean example of an A8 (this took months) due to their limited numbers and dubious ownership. If you have never driven a A8 you need too. Best driving vehicle I've ever owned in fifty years, bar none, including a 66' 911S that was close to perfect until the A8. For my limited investment, I am more than pleased with this very fine example of German craftsmanship. Mileage: City 18/20 Highway 23/24 Safety Performance Interior Comfort Reliability