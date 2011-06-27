Used 2012 Audi A7 Sedan Consumer Reviews

New A7 on the block vintageracer , 06/08/2011 36 of 36 people found this review helpful I am a long time Audi guy having early 80's coupe, 4000cs, 90cs, S5 turbo, 2- A8's, now a 2012 A7. The last time I talked to a dealer (8 months ago) I was salivating to buy a 2011 A8 ,but it was just too much $ for todays economy. I pulled over 3 weeks ago to look at the used s8's and then bang! I was hooked, what great lines and style the A7 car designers came up with. It's stance is agressive, swooping back with a great a** to boot (no pun intended). The A7 allows a more connected driver's experience and pulls with great torque from a supercharged 6 . If you want a more connected experience in the drivers seat, the a7 does not disappoint. Dynamic and Sport mode for optimum experience. Report Abuse

Best Audi so far. rbgar95 , 08/03/2011 26 of 26 people found this review helpful We have had the A7 for a few months now. This car is amazing, it's a real head turner. With the ability to change the drive, is amazing. For me Dynamic is great, and for my wife comfort is great. The only down side to this car is the small head room in the rear. Audi has hit a real home run with this car!!!

It's awesome zach gaspari , 02/11/2017 Premium quattro 4dr Sedan AWD (3.0L 6cyl S/C 8A) 9 of 9 people found this review helpful It's a great car that seems to hold its value. 82,000 miles and I have had no hiccups! Safety Technology Performance Interior Comfort Reliability Value

Expensive car DF , 01/26/2019 Premium quattro 4dr Sedan AWD (3.0L 6cyl S/C 8A) 4 of 4 people found this review helpful I've owned this car since 2015, my wife drives it to work. Besides several recalls and regular services, we had to repair it eight times for the total of $7.7K. It has plenty of power, and nice features, but be ready to pay for it. Safety Technology Performance Interior Comfort Reliability Value