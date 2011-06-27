  1. Home
  2. Audi
  3. Audi A7
  4. Used 2012 Audi A7
  5. Consumer Reviews

Used 2012 Audi A7 Consumer Reviews

More about the 2012 A7
5(80%)4(0%)3(20%)2(0%)1(0%)
4.6
5 reviews
Write a review
See all A7s for sale
List Price
$19,991
Used A7 for Sale
Select your model:
See all for sale

Trending topics in reviews

Pros
Cons

New A7 on the block

vintageracer, 06/08/2011
36 of 36 people found this review helpful

I am a long time Audi guy having early 80's coupe, 4000cs, 90cs, S5 turbo, 2- A8's, now a 2012 A7. The last time I talked to a dealer (8 months ago) I was salivating to buy a 2011 A8 ,but it was just too much $ for todays economy. I pulled over 3 weeks ago to look at the used s8's and then bang! I was hooked, what great lines and style the A7 car designers came up with. It's stance is agressive, swooping back with a great a** to boot (no pun intended). The A7 allows a more connected driver's experience and pulls with great torque from a supercharged 6 . If you want a more connected experience in the drivers seat, the a7 does not disappoint. Dynamic and Sport mode for optimum experience.

Report Abuse

Best Audi so far.

rbgar95, 08/03/2011
26 of 26 people found this review helpful

We have had the A7 for a few months now. This car is amazing, it's a real head turner. With the ability to change the drive, is amazing. For me Dynamic is great, and for my wife comfort is great. The only down side to this car is the small head room in the rear. Audi has hit a real home run with this car!!!

Report Abuse

It's awesome

zach gaspari, 02/11/2017
Premium quattro 4dr Sedan AWD (3.0L 6cyl S/C 8A)
9 of 9 people found this review helpful

It's a great car that seems to hold its value. 82,000 miles and I have had no hiccups!

Safety
Technology
Performance
Interior
Comfort
Reliability
Value
Report Abuse

Expensive car

DF, 01/26/2019
Premium quattro 4dr Sedan AWD (3.0L 6cyl S/C 8A)
4 of 4 people found this review helpful

I've owned this car since 2015, my wife drives it to work. Besides several recalls and regular services, we had to repair it eight times for the total of $7.7K. It has plenty of power, and nice features, but be ready to pay for it.

Safety
Technology
Performance
Interior
Comfort
Reliability
Value
Report Abuse

A7, great new car

iowa80, 06/23/2011
12 of 49 people found this review helpful

I was looking for a 4 door car can hold 2 golf clubs and good seats for long travel. I test drove A7 a month ago and I was so impressed with performance, handling, ride, dash board and everything. This is my first Audi I purchased and I am having so much fun driving. This car is so lively, smooth and never get boring. I still own Bentley GT and I would say A7 is as good as Bentley GT and this is more like little sister of Bentley GT. A7 has so much power, fast and fun to drive. Entertainment system and navigation system is much better than Bentley GT.

Report Abuse
Items per page:
51050
Write a review
See all A7s for sale

Related Used 2012 Audi A7 info

Shop used vehicles in your area

Popular new car reviews and ratings

Vehicle rankings by type

Other models to consider

Research Similar Vehicles