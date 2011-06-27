Used 2018 Audi A6 Sedan Consumer Reviews
Love my A6 - If you're going to buy one, go all in
I've had guys who work at the dealership I bought my 2018 A6 remark that it's the nicest A6 they've seen. I bought the Prestige trim - 3.0T, driver assistance package, comfort seating package, and cold weather package - with florett silver metallic exterior and atlas beige (valcona) interior. I previously owned japanese cars - toyota or honda - that were progressively higher end trim as I got older and had more disposable income, but they were never luxury cars. I personally subscribe to the belief that if you're going to buy a luxury car, wait until you truly can afford it then get the higher end, where you notice and can enjoy the engine performance, higher end tech, interior quality etc. I still love driving my A6 almost a year into owning it. In this case with the 3.0T Prestige plus options, it was close to $70k, no doubt a high cost, but again, I waited quite some time and took care of other financial priorities first. In owning the A6 Prestige 3.0T plus options, I notice the drastic difference between my beautiful, powerful A6 and the less powerful, pedestrian quality materials on lesser A6 versions when I use a dealer loaner. BTW, there is an important warranty option - 10 years, 120,000 miles. At this cost, meaning the high relative cost of a fully decked out A6, compared with a few thousand more for this extensive warranty, I am surprised some choose not to buy this. It seemed like a no brainer to me.
Creamy ride
2.0 turbo with 19” 10 spoke wheels. Bought just a few weeks ago. I’ve had an Audi in the past and just had to come back. Something about the way an Audi drives just works for me. So far very happy with the ride. Seats comfortable, teenagers are happy in back, wife loves the look of the car. I drive the 3.0t, and it is a much more refined delivery of power than the 2.0t. But I kept another 7k in my pocket with the plenty capable 2.0t. Regarding engine note: no question a 4 banger is under the hood, but honestly it’s still a joy the drive. Quick around town and a bullet on the highway. Corners great - mileage is a little under what’s on the sticker for city driving and accurate for highway. I’m getting 18/30 rather than 22/31. But I’m still having fun with the right peddle:). Hard to keep it under 90mph on the highway - just so smooth and quiet. I like my music, and the upgraded Bose sound system delivers - no complaints. Pandora, Apple play all works well. Overall just a cool car, very happy with my choice.
To get the most out of this car
This car is amazing and if you want to get the best version of the C7 A6 you will need a 3.0T trim level that offers the sport suspension. With the V-6, Quattro and sport suspension package, the icing on this cake is the 19" wheels only because the 20" wheels create a harsh ride at times that you wouldn't notice with either the 18" or 19" wheels. The C7 seems to be the last A6 that has true exposed exhaust pipes and heat sinks. The Audi A6 has a "Launch Feature". A rarity for an ultra smooth riding luxury car. The car's handling and performance are so refined that you could never confuse the car for anything but true luxury. German luxury cars tend to be the best luxury cars IMO. This car drives more like a Mercedes vs. a BMW but it does have the mannerisms of both at times. It really is it's own car and the driving experience is user friendly and always enjoyable. It might be more expensive over other midsize luxury cars but other cheaper midsize luxury cars will be lacking in either high performance, handling or the highest quality materials. Not only does the A6 have all of this, it also has a silent cabin with an incredibly quiet engine to boot. Executive class at it's finest. If the overall reliability of this car is better than presumed, this could very well be the perfect car.
1st time Audi afte BMW
Expensive car but really fabulous to drive in. Looks classy with an understated prestige that grabs attention. In a recent trip to Vermont, handled superbly up 4500 feet mountains during a snow blitz with 3-5 inches of the fluffy stuff on the ground with temps around 22F. The only car that was climbing up teh mountaisn at night!!
Finally Found My Car!
I've owned and leased several different makes of cars & SUVs. The Audi A6 has been the best by far! I moved from a Q3 to the A6 for it's cargo space. It's very responsive, has great gas mileage, and handles wonderfully in the rain, ice & snow. The back support makes for a comfortable long drive. The only very small inconvenience I've noticed is that the front arm rest is too close to the cup holder, making larger cups impossible to fit. I would also recommend Alex at Audi Kirkwood as a sales brand specialist. He was honest, professional, EXTREMELY knowledgeable & patient during the entire process.
