Used 2000 Audi A6 Consumer Reviews
What Should I Do?
99,000 miles, no hard driving or accident, decently maintained. Here are quote for repairing items from local dealer "Biener Audi" today. $580.- Front break pads and rotors $560.- Rear break pads and rotors $165. Coolant tank reservoir $800. Radiator $1100. Exhaust complete $1100. Both front lower control/wishbone suspension arms $192.- An hour & a half diagnosis $1600. Timing belt w/all rollers & water pump thermostat $400. Mirror (rusted because water sipping in) $800.- LED dashboard Total: $7,297. What should I do?
Great car but...
My Audi is a great car, but... don't get me wrong, this car shows power when needed and is able to handle almost anything. I am 18 and I drive hard. The best thing about this car is its turbo. Nothing is better than hitting the turbo redlining the engine and passing all of those slow drivers on the highway. The car also handles very well. Taking sharp turns at 30-40 mph gives you such a rush. However, because it performs so well it is easy to forget the car's limits.
Never again
While this car was fun to drive it gave me nothing but grief after 95k miles. I had to replace both cv joints, the torque converter at 110k, the turbo after 100k, the front dash display, and a multitude of gaskets/o- rings-seals. Overall the car cost me $10,581.84 in repairs in two years! Audi's are great cars when you buy them new and trade them in after 5 years, otherwise buyer beware.
Like a bleached blonde
Flashy and fast. Your friends will envy you. But very expensive to maintain. Great fun to drive. Great performance/handling, great in snow. Comfortable, refined, roomy. Now the bad: poor gas mileage (17 mpg); eats brakes-pads & rotors every 18 month$, control arms bearings replaced twice in 3 years, water pump. Interior trim always falling off. Undercarriage airdam fell off while driving. LED display goes to black. "check engine" light goes on frequently, dealer says "intermittent"-no help. Don't buy one without extended warranty! I bought this used with about 27k on it. Warranty expires at 100k, then I'm done with it. Scratched the Audi itch.
Glad I bought the 4.2l
This is my 5th audi. The 4.2l is a rocket on wheels and my favorite so far. Engine has been maint. free other then the standard timing belt / water pump change ($800) at 80K. Break pads last ~40K. Minor non-driveability repairs. Window switch ($110) 2x failed, 5 min DIY repair. Front end torsion squeaks (>$1000). Expensive oil changes ($80). Center display is getting dim. Most fun daily driver I have ever owned. Unique body and interior of the 4.2l sets it far about the mundane 2.7Ts. Great in the snow. Almost as fast as my 911. Find a non-dealer Audi mech., I haven't met a dealer yet that will let me out of the service bay for <$1000 of questionable repairs.
