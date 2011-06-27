Used 1998 Audi A6 Sedan Consumer Reviews

BEST Car ever owned WJ , 02/17/2009 1 of 1 people found this review helpful I bought this car with 7000 miles on it and about 9 years later it has 229,000 miles on it and drives the same as it did when i bought it. The interior and exterior far surpass any car of its age on the road. Report Abuse

Piece of junk john9 , 05/27/2010 1 of 1 people found this review helpful I can't believe the ratings are as high as they are. Way more repair issues than ANY car deserves. Now I have 120k mi and spends more time in shop than home! Expensive to get worked on. Many issues throughout life of car. Would never ever buy another Audi. Report Abuse

Security Quatt , 08/23/2010 1 of 1 people found this review helpful I owned this car for 2 years now and as I am speaking I don't know where it is now. It has been stolen 4 times now. If you live in a bad neighborhood, this is not the right car for you. Even a baby can steal this car. Other than that everything else is superb with this car. Fun to drive but starts shaking once you hit 80. Report Abuse

Great Design, Poor Reliability GoodDesign , 06/13/2005 1 of 1 people found this review helpful Like most reviewers here, I bought my A6 right after it came off of a 3-yr lease. I wondered, "Why would the original owner not buy this wonderful car?" The maintenance is horrific on this car but the car drives so well, and the styling is so superb, I am conflicted over whether or not I would make the purchase again. My mistake was in not purchasing an extended warranty, something that I would never have even considered after owning several Japanese cars. I thought that only American cars needed extended warranties. But when you look at similar year BMWs & Mercedes, there was really no contest. The BMW was faster & the Benz had more recognition, but Audi won the styling competition easily. Report Abuse