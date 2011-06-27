Used 1998 Audi A6 Sedan Consumer Reviews
BEST Car ever owned
I bought this car with 7000 miles on it and about 9 years later it has 229,000 miles on it and drives the same as it did when i bought it. The interior and exterior far surpass any car of its age on the road.
Piece of junk
I can't believe the ratings are as high as they are. Way more repair issues than ANY car deserves. Now I have 120k mi and spends more time in shop than home! Expensive to get worked on. Many issues throughout life of car. Would never ever buy another Audi.
Security
I owned this car for 2 years now and as I am speaking I don't know where it is now. It has been stolen 4 times now. If you live in a bad neighborhood, this is not the right car for you. Even a baby can steal this car. Other than that everything else is superb with this car. Fun to drive but starts shaking once you hit 80.
Great Design, Poor Reliability
Like most reviewers here, I bought my A6 right after it came off of a 3-yr lease. I wondered, "Why would the original owner not buy this wonderful car?" The maintenance is horrific on this car but the car drives so well, and the styling is so superb, I am conflicted over whether or not I would make the purchase again. My mistake was in not purchasing an extended warranty, something that I would never have even considered after owning several Japanese cars. I thought that only American cars needed extended warranties. But when you look at similar year BMWs & Mercedes, there was really no contest. The BMW was faster & the Benz had more recognition, but Audi won the styling competition easily.
German Junk
Expensive to repair, many trips to the dealership
Sponsored cars related to the A6
Related Used 1998 Audi A6 Sedan info
Shop used vehicles in your area
- Used Acura RDX 2017
- Used Ford Explorer 2015
- Used Ford Mustang 2004
- Used Jeep Wrangler 2010
- Used BMW 3 Series 2015
- Used Chevrolet Impala 2017
- Used Honda Accord 2009
- Used Jeep Grand Cherokee 2016
- Used Volkswagen Jetta
- Used Toyota Corolla 2018
Popular new car reviews and ratings
- Buick LaCrosse 2019
- 2020 Porsche 718 Cayman
- 2020 Hyundai Ioniq Electric
- Lexus RX 350L 2020
- 2020 Ioniq Hybrid
- Toyota RAV4 Hybrid 2019
- 2020 Nissan NV200
- 2020 XC90
- 2019 BMW ALPINA B7
- 2020 X2
Vehicle rankings by type
- Best SUVs
- Best Sedans
- Best Hybrids
- Best Electric Cars
- Best Trucks
- Best Minivans
- Best Hatchbacks
- Best Convertibles
Other models to consider
- Toyota Corolla 2019
- Toyota Corolla Hatchback 2021
- 2020 RAV4
- 2020 Prius Prime
- Toyota Highlander 2020
- 2021 Toyota Corolla Hybrid
- 2019 Toyota Camry
- Toyota RAV4 Hybrid 2019
- 2020 Mirai
- 2019 4Runner