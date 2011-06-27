Estimated values
1998 Audi A6 2.8 4dr Sedan with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$912
|$1,772
|$2,241
|Clean
|$812
|$1,583
|$2,001
|Average
|$612
|$1,203
|$1,521
|Rough
|$412
|$823
|$1,041
Estimated values
1998 Audi A6 2.8 Avant quattro 4dr Wagon AWD with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$665
|$1,230
|$1,539
|Clean
|$592
|$1,098
|$1,374
|Average
|$446
|$835
|$1,044
|Rough
|$301
|$571
|$715
Estimated values
1998 Audi A6 2.8 quattro 4dr Sedan AWD with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$804
|$1,421
|$1,758
|Clean
|$716
|$1,269
|$1,570
|Average
|$540
|$964
|$1,193
|Rough
|$363
|$660
|$817
Estimated values
1998 Audi A6 2.8 Avant 4dr Wagon with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$996
|$2,149
|$2,777
|Clean
|$887
|$1,919
|$2,480
|Average
|$668
|$1,459
|$1,885
|Rough
|$450
|$998
|$1,290