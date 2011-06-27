Estimated values
1991 Buick Skylark 4dr Sedan with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$561
|$1,275
|$1,664
|Clean
|$491
|$1,119
|$1,461
|Average
|$352
|$808
|$1,054
|Rough
|$212
|$497
|$647
