2020 Audi A4 Consumer Reviews

Erick , 07/01/2020 Premium Plus 45 TFSI quattro 4dr Sedan AWD (2.0L 4cyl Turbo 7AM)

4 of 4 people found this review helpful

I bought this car roughly three weeks ago. Since then, all of my great first impressions have held up and then some. What drew me most to this car was the interior (because that is a huge factor for me, aside from driving experience) and it has not disappointed. It is comfortable and filled with great features. The drive has been fantastic. I have the 45 engine (~250 HP). The steering feels fluid, yet accurate. The ride is nice and smooth with limited outside noise pouring into the cabin. It is a wonderfully balanced experience. You can either drive it casually and comfortably...or...you can put it into sport mode and dynamic suspension and really kick it into gear. In sport mode, the response from the engine is impressive and the car can really move. The car is fuel efficient! I'm averaging 25-28 with city driving and 27-30 with city/highway. It does require premium gas but that is a small price to pay for a fuel efficient luxury sedan. Best of all, it really is an eye-catcher. The interior is flawless but the exterior is also lovely no matter what angle you look at it from. My Audi came with the Audi ring lights that beam from the front doors onto the floor and has by far been one of the nicest and most complemented features. All in all, if you're looking for a beautiful luxury sedan, with fantastic modern technology and a terrific driving experience, the Audi A4 is one you should definitely consider.