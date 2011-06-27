Used 2014 Audi A4 Sedan Consumer Reviews
New a4 premium plus
Just traded in my 2011 A5. The difference is dramatic. Bought with every possible upgrade. If you like a hard drive German machine this is it. I tested the A6 and thought I was in a Lexus. I got the black optics pkg with 19" wheels. I love the hard feel. Plenty of power. I put the car in dynamic mode and it reminds me of my 1970 TR6. It's a blast. Ok so it's not as pretty as my A5 but it drives like a sports car. The downside is all the electronics. Way to difficult to master. But if pure driving is what your looking for you found it. To update my listing. MPG not what I had expected. Only getting about 26.5 . Very disappointed with the summer tire I just had to replace @ 21,000. Car could use some more HP. Otherwise the car still runs and looks great. Debating moving away from Audi when lease is up. This is my 4 Audi in a row. Possibly moving to Lexus as the BMW's are just too small.
great new toy
Long term ex-Acura guy who loves manual transmissions. I really don't understand where Acura is shifting its target demographics, which is a pity, as they used to have such sweet packages. They no longer offer manual transmissions in cars worth buying. After long research the manual A4 quattro hit the sweet spot for features, quality and price. Drove one and got instantly hooked. So much technology, so nicely packaged on top of a mechanically exquisite car. A car that shares an engine and transmission with the Golf GTI, but packaged so much better. A blast to drive. _____________________________________________________________ Update after 2.5 years of ownership. Still enjoying the car, although the wife drives it more frequently these days. In the meantime I also acquired a BMW M235i, which I love, but that only completes my car ownership experience between the two cars. Audi is still the more comfortable and the go to car for any longer family trip. The BMW is the car to be in when alone and on shorter trips. The Audi is for family trips and for when I'm getting tired of the firmer BMW ride. Audi has a great suspension, firm enough to have an adequate attitude, but soft enough to be comfortable in most conditions. With good winter tires Audi is unbeatable in snow and ice. You don't get the thrills of the BMW acceleration, and precise handling, but you don't need that most of the time, and what you get in the Audi is plenty adequate for a very decent price. I also love the Quattro Torsen implementation. I just can't understand why Audi is messing up with such a great system for the more complex and likely less reliable Haldex in the newer designs. BTW, when researching my BMW I rode all sorts of other cars. I just can't go back to the over pampered and mushy experience in the Japanese cars. Don't get me wrong, they're great for the right people, just not for me.
Two for the road
Within 2 weeks of buying our A4 we took it on a 5000 mile tour to see friends and family. The car handles like a sports car but offers as comfortable and quiet ride as a limo. Despite driving in several Western States with speed limits of either 70 or 75 mph, we managed a 31+ mpg figure and that includes driving over both the Sierra and Rocky Mountains.
Smoothest car
After owning a few BMWs and a Lexus, I was dead set on getting something cheaper. Walked into the dealer to buy a GTI and left with a 2014 A4 with the Black Optics package. First off - astounding looking car. Audi has come a long way from the 'bubbly' design of early 2000s. Secondly, it's the smoothest car I've ever driven. That's coming from someone who owned a 550, 135 and RX over the past decade. It's undoubtedly due to the higher torque at lower revs as well as amazing steering feel. One thing I wished: I think the car could do with a bit more power at the higher end (3-4k revs); but it doesn't necessarily need it for most Americans' driving style. Overall, amazing car, buy it and don't worry about a thing.
So much fun to drive!!
I purchased a used 2014 Audi A4 premium plus quatro about a month ago. So far, I love it! I specifically wanted a manual transmission, because I just love shifting gears. This car is a blast to drive and shift! I previously owned a VW Passat, which I was pleased with, but have really enjoyed a slight "step up" to the Audi. The car handles very well, I love the side assist (blinking lights when someone is in your blind spot and your blinker is on), the auto-sensing wipers (never have to touch the wiper level!!), and the overall feel of the car. It is very "sturdy" and quiet. My Passat was really noisy, so this was a great change. I also love the push-button start and the push-button parking brake (no more difficult parking brake to wrestle with!) My VW had the old-fashioned remote key lock and unlock, and I love that with my Audi, I just have to reach for the handle - as long as the key is in my purse, the car will unlock for me. No more searching for my keys in the bottom of my purse!!!!! Now for the disappointments: first, even though I have the premium plus, there is no back-up camera. I knew this before I bought, but was told by the salesman that I could easily add one from Best Buy for about $250. I looked into it (before purchasing the car), and it looked like he was right. However, when I went to BB to get the back-up camera, I found out that these after-market accessories cannot be added to a factory-installed monitor without a VERY expensive adapter (like, over $1,000)! So... now I have to live without a back-up camera. I also don't like the radio selection on the steering column. Instead of just pushing a button to move from one preset station to the next (like in my VW), you have to roll a little knob to select the station, and then push the button. It's almost impossible to do this without looking at the dashboard. It takes my eyes and attention off the road. Also, I'm disappointed in the bluetooth voice command. In my VW, my phone book contacts from my phone were automatically recognized by my car. All I had to say was, call Samantha Anderson (or any contact in my phone's contact list), and it dialed the number. With the Audi, I have to actually pre-record a voice tag for Samantha Anderson and input her number, or it won't recognize and call. I was really shocked by these downgrades. The Audi is supposed to be a step up, and it is in most ways, but definitely some technology oversights that are surprising. Some other features that are very important to me: a very big trunk and seats that fold down (very easy to maneuver), seat memory, seat heat, and a rockin' sound system!! Although there are a few technological features that I would change, I LOVE the A4!!!!
