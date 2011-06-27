Used 2010 Audi A4 Wagon Consumer Reviews
Audi A4 Wagon, great car but is an oilaholic!
I love my 2010 Audi A4 Avant, its the third Audi I've owned but it slurps down oil at an average rate of a Qt every 670 miles. My previous cars which included two Audis (a 2004 S4 Avant and an 2007 AllRoad V8 never needed the hood opening between services. That is true for the four BMW's (three 7 series and a 535 xi wagon). Its just not right. My dealer Audi of Fairfield County tells me the consumption is within range but we all know that's a sham. Audi agreed to settle a lawsuit last year where they agreed to replace the crankcase pressure regulating valve. front crankshaft seal and front crankshaft bolt, they will also update the engine control module control software to match the new parts, all free of charge. I intend to take this up with them next week. I really love this car and hope this can be resolved or it will be time to move on. I will keep you posted
Read this if your A4 is consuming oil!
Bought my 2010 A4 wagon in 2016 with just over 74K miles on it. Immediately discovered it was using a quart of oil every 600-800 miles. After doing some research and finding this to be a known issue, I went to my Audi dealership where they conducted an oil consumption test. Previous/cheaper fix had already been applied to no avail. What Audi isn't telling consumers is that within a certain VIN series between roughly 2009 and 2011 the piston rings and pistons are causing the oil burn (2.0T). Audi will fix it for free (new pistons/rings) if you are persistent. Also, only if you have less than 80K miles on the car because that's where they capped the warranty. I love this car. But Audi is no better than any other auto maker when it comes to being up front about recalls until their hand is forced. Update: After the oil consumption fix and a new turbo, the cylinder head failed. Audi wants + $7000 for a new cylinder head. And that doesn't include a new timing chain. Extremely disappointing as I expected to drive this car for another 100K plus miles. Now, with resale values below $9500 it's just not worth it. Expect to spend over $10,000 in major repairs along with regular maintenance if you buy this car.
Fun factor
Nicest car I have ever owned. Most fun to drive. Torque, power, handling and stopping power are awesome. Car is pricey (prestige package makes it so) Dealer is a plus. Minor quality initial issues. Drive 4000+ miles in six weeks. Haven't had to add oil per another Audi owner review. Liked my portable Tom Tom better than the pricey Audi nav. B&O sound system is terrific. Did I say how great it handles????
First, trepidation. Now, I'm sold.
It was never my original intention to own an Audi and I signed on the dotted line with some trepidation. 4 months and 4000 miles later, I am sold! Beauty is in the eye of the beholder, but it's the A4 Avant's looks that got me hooked in the first place. Our recent 2500 mile round trip down the I5 to California confirmed the comfort of the seats, the agility of the car, it's handling and the surprising acceleration. It's still hard to believe that a 4 cylinder 2.0 liter engine lies under the hood. The Ipod audio interface is the best I have come across and the upgraded Bang and Olufsen system was a blast on such a long trip. The fuel economy was surprising good for an all wheel drive.
Family wagon = class, fun & style
I have only had the 2010 Audi A4 Avant for a month, but it has absolutely bedazzled me. In replacing my trusty Honda Civic, I had the following criteria: (1) AWD to get through Wisconsin winters; (2) roomy enough to accommodate a family of four, but no SUV's or minivans; (3) an attractive and fun-to-drive car. The A4 Avant easily fits the bill. I can't wait to get into the car each morning - but because my commute is only 10 minutes each way, I take the car for a spin each weekend, cruising over the beautiful rolling hills of Wisconsin. My only gripe is with fuel economy. I drive mostly in the city, and I have not been able to achieve 21 mpg unless I mix in some highway driving.
