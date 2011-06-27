Used 2007 Audi A4 Wagon Consumer Reviews

Christopher , 12/15/2015 3.2 Avant quattro 4dr Wagon AWD (3.1L 6cyl 6M)

13 of 14 people found this review helpful

I'm rating this a 4.3 out of 5 Stars. This little car has been a joy since the day I bought it. I bought the car from ASE Auto inc in Studio City, CA earlier this month. The first thing I noticed about the car was how zippy and smooth it was. Everything seemed to be fine until I encountered a problem with reverse. I drive the automatic version of the car and they can develop some issues around 90-100k miles. The problem consisted of the car disengaging the gear if the RPM's went up too fast. (Almost as thought he car slips into Neutral). My mechanic spoke to Sam at ASE Auto and he is fixing it for free. Other than that, there have been no issues with the car. As some of the other reviews say, the car does burn oil. You may notice some blue smoke from the exhaust when you first start it but it's nothing to be concerned about. I carry a quart of oil with me just in case and I top off the oil every 1000 miles or so. All problems aside, this car is nothing short of luxurious. Mine has wood trim that accents the dashboard, leather seats that have very good seat warmers, a steering wheel that feels great in my hand and a very smooth ride overall. The rear is a bit cramped with little leg room if the front seats are back more than half way and but the hatchback gives you a lot of cargo space. The car's technology is a bit dated but not obsolete. There is no aux jack or bluetooth but the sound system is just fine and the radio is very easy to use. The steering wheel also has a small dial that lets you raise and lower the volume with your right thumb and another one that lets you change the station with your left thumb. A big plus for me was not only Sport Mode but also Manual mode. The steering wheel has paddle shifters which are fun to use and good for keeping the car in a high gear when on a road trip (to save gas). There is a bit of a lag when using the paddles to change the gear but that's normal for a car of that age. Gas milage is not bad for a German V6. I average 16 city and 23 highway but the car does need Premium gas so she's an expensive date. She makes up for it in safety with a 9.6 out of 10 safety rating and airbags all around. The All-Wheel-Drive is also a bonus and keeps the car planted, even in very heavy rain. This car also shares many of its parts with Volkswagen so most parts will be very cheap. Overall, this car is definitely a good buy if you want a sporty and luxurious car that's safe, reliable and relatively cheap.