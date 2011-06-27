Used 2007 Audi A4 Convertible Consumer Reviews

Greatest Car I've Owned stewsir , 09/06/2011 12 of 12 people found this review helpful I've owned my A4 for about 1 year now and couldn't be happier. From the sporty ride, quick acceleration, incredible interior finish/comfort, wonderful Bose stereo, to the fact that I can fit four adults comfortably make this car a winner. I had driven several A4s before and liked the drive. I love it now. When I ride in a different car I miss the feeling of my Audi. Some people criticize the exhaust warble...that's a plus in my book. I have no idea what some people mean referring to seat discomfort. I'm 6'2 and have driven across the US and felt great. Also, just yesterday I averaged 29-31 mpg on the highway at 75 mph. not too shabby. Report Abuse

2007 A4 Cabriolet Quattro djroch , 03/27/2012 11 of 12 people found this review helpful Purchased this car with 51k miles on the odometer and have been excited it drive it every single day. The unusually warm weather on the East Coast has allowed me to drop the top and enjoy motoring in this fine automobile. While I would never call the A4 Cabriolet a fast car, it is a fantastic cruiser. Step on the accelerator trying to merge into traffic and you will not be disappointed. Keep your foot on the floor and the car will hit triple digits and keep on pulling. The fit and finish are fantastic. When sitting in the car you easily forget that you are in a convertible. The ride noise is minimal (for a convertible) and the headliner looks like it belongs in a hardtop.

Just an exceptional joy to drive BY , 12/16/2006 6 of 6 people found this review helpful I have had this car for 4 months and every day I seem to find a new reason to like it better than the day before. It is a beautifully refined vehicle and the interior along with the convertible top is a marvel. The engine is smooth although maybe a little noisy and the 6-speed auto transmission is very refined. I wish the gas mileage were a little better, but that is the compromise to have Quattro, I guess. I have pretty much every available option and I think this is the reason the car is such a marvel... nothing to do but drive and enjoy.

The smell of burning oil Luis , 04/05/2010 4 of 5 people found this review helpful Don't do it! Don't buy it! Please do a search on Oil Problems and you see a ton of them. It is a common problem and Audi has no intention of solving the issue. Don't do it. I am so regretting buying this car. It looks great, but I so nervous about have to add oil every 1000 miles. Need to keep a quart in the trunk. First and last Audi I buy.