Used 2000 Audi A4 Sedan Consumer Reviews

Bad luck or actual crap of a vehicle Suckered , 04/28/2010 6 of 6 people found this review helpful We bought this car for my kid. The car had 121k miles which isn't much from the reviews I have read on this vehicle. But,after owning it for less than 2 weeks it was in the shop. 4 months later, I stuck over three grand into this vehicle and it won't stop breaking. It seems like as soon as I fix one thing, another one breaks. I am ready to take it to auction. Report Abuse

Awesome, but high cost of ownership juuls , 10/14/2011 17 of 22 people found this review helpful This was the most luxurious and fastest car I ever owned. I previously came from a Jetta that didnt have traction control. Minnesota winters suck so I thought id try out the Audi A4 Quattro. Handled like a beast! I had to sell to pay for college, but I had hose leak which caused an annoying serpentine belt squeak. Found out from the new owner that the front axel snapped and blew out the motor mount, very unfortunate. had 137k IF youre gonna buy one, get the carfax, and make sure timing belt, water pump, suspension drag link and CV boot and all that have been inspected or replaced! the 00' was the most reliable model in my opinion. Report Abuse

Best car I've ever owned! RickB , 07/01/2009 4 of 4 people found this review helpful 2nd owner of a Audi factory specialty built 1999 A4 with all 2000 model year toys like nav, xenon, recaro seats, ESP. Best car I've ever owned! Only two dislikes and they are minor. Otherwise a very solid car that I've driven throughout Germany, Switzerland, Austria, Croatia, Slovenia, Italy, Holland and France. I definitely recommend a 2000 Audi A4 Quattro, and would also say to buy winter tires and summer tires then rotate to avoid AWD tire issues. Report Abuse

It is what it is... Chris , 10/25/2009 4 of 4 people found this review helpful When you buy an Audi you have to accept it for what it is. My 2000 A4 1.8 Front Track has 150,000 as of yesterday. I've put 65,000 on it in my 5 years of ownership. Right now the dash is lit up like a Christmas tree, but rather than be obsessed with those lights, I just keep on driving. I think people should stop trying to keep the 'check engine' light out and just accept the fact that Audis have issues. However, that doesn't prevent them from being an outstanding car. My Audi at 150,000 has many issues, but it also starts, stops, and gets me where I need to go. It's fun and has always been dependable. Report Abuse