2019 Audi A3 Sedan Consumer Reviews

2019 2.0 TFSI Prestige quattro 4dr Sedan AWD (2.0L 4cyl Turbo 7AM)

So I’ve had my 2019 Audi A3 Quattro AWD for a few weeks now. Here are the things I love, and things I wish I could change. Things I love: -Acceleration/speed/driving experience -Premium sound system (best feature of the car) -WiFi built in plus wireless charging -The virtual cockpit (amazing when displaying Google Maps) Here is what I am not so thrilled about: -Cabin space - tiny glovebox, tiny trunk, center console is used up by the wireless charger - SPACE IS LIMITED -Placement of cupholders - my large Yeti mug is too tall so I have to hold it while driving. Not very safe.. they should have put more thought into this design -Biggest pet peeve? I have a $47,000 car with every high end tech option as other model Audi’s (same virtual cock pit, same MyAudi / Audi Connect) yet Audi Corporate Office has refused to unlock “key user” functionality for the 2019 A3 model year! What does this mean? -I have a $47,000 vehicle with the same technology as the A4,A5 etc, yet they can use a mobile app to unlock doors, check gas levels, and track their vehicle in the event of theft, yet my A3 has the tech, but a decision by Audi “locks” loyal A3 customers from using very basic remote features due to them not having $50-150,000 MSRP model vehicles. Why the hate for the A3 customer community, Audi? Guess what I can do with the “MyAudi” app? I can view photos of my vehicle (wow), look at the original equipment installed (double wow) and set service appointments (triple wow). USELESS! The funny thing is, I would gladly pay a monthly fee to have a mobile app that actually linked to my vehicle as a key user. Maybe Audi will have a heart and push a firmware update that will allow 2019 customers to actually use the 2019 technology they paid a hefty price for to have in their A3’s? Time will tell... Overall though, it’s not all sour grapes. The A3 Quattro is a beast of a machine and if Audi unlocked basic features for remote monitoring, I would be much happier and less bitter about my $47,000 purchase (when you add local taxes, destination delivery and dealer fees and maintenance / extended warranty, it’s actually a $55,000 purchase - just for the record)