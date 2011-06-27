Used 2016 Audi A3 Sedan Consumer Reviews

Bang for your buck Sid T. , 11/19/2015 1.8 TFSI Premium Plus 4dr Sedan (1.8L 4cyl Turbo 6AM) 37 of 37 people found this review helpful This is my first Audi. I've always been a fan of the A3, even before it was changed to a sedan. When the sedan came out, I knew I was going to get that car. Although one of the bad things that this car is always dinged on - The Backseats - I have no complaints. Sure, it's tight back there but I'm never in the back seats so I don't really care that it's small. Perky little engine! So much fun to drive. I can't say that I've driven up the arroyo parkway at about 80-90 mph though.... lol The fuel mileage can be better but then again, I live in Los Angeles and it's stop and go traffic at any point of the day. I have gotten great mileage when I hit an open road. Sound system is good. I feel like there's a slight delay on initial accelaration but I may just have to tweak the settings to fix that. Overall, it's a great car to drive and you get your monies worth. Safety Technology Performance Interior Comfort Reliability Value Report Abuse

A Goldilocks car: just right! smerdyakov , 06/07/2016 2.0 TFSI Premium Plus S Line quattro 4dr Sedan AWD (2.0L 4cyl Turbo 6AM) 20 of 22 people found this review helpful I was considering trading my 2014 S4 for a 2017 A4, but the annoying center display and contradictory options packages eliminated the A4. I then turned to the A3, which I had thought would be too small: I was wrong, at least for the way I use my car (mostly local driving, usually only with one passenger). I bought a 2.0 Quattro Premium Plus with the sport package, and it accelerates much better than I expected, nearly as well as my S4 did (being smaller and much lighter helps in that regard). As one expects of Audi, the fit and finish, inside and out, is excellent. As far as driving dynamics are concerned, it is very responsive and nimble, feeling much like my Porsche Boxster. Given its smaller size, it may not suit those who have to carry a lot of cargo, or those who have to carry more than one passenger. It may also not be the best car for those who drive a lot of highway miles, due to its short wheelbase. Overall, however, I recommend it highly to those people looking for a sporty, high quality smaller car. Safety Technology Performance Interior Comfort Reliability Value Report Abuse

Small Luxury at reasonable price Kee Fly , 02/08/2017 2.0 TFSI Premium Plus S Line quattro 4dr Sedan AWD (2.0L 4cyl Turbo 6AM) 9 of 10 people found this review helpful After having BMWs to Audis (I even did a brief stint in a honda accord, yuck) I found this to be the most likable. I loved my a4 and s4, but due to older age, needed something brand new, didn't want to sacrifice acceleration or comfort. The a3 is noticeably smaller than the a4 of today, same size as the a4 of previous generations. My wife and I fit up front perfectly and comfortably and my 100lb lab in the back. Plenty of trunk space. What attracts me is the fact that it still feels almost as fast as my b8 s4, with the fuel economy that doesn't hurt the wallet. Really the only downside is getting black, I was her a lot. I urge any and everyone to just take a test drive, Great commuter car, fantastic weekend car to the country with the wonderful panoramic sunroof. Skip the nav, your iPhone can do everything anyways. Do get an upgraded stereo. I have basic (audi concert) it sucks when i want to jam I have it turned almost 85-90. Get bose or B&O. Safety Technology Performance Interior Comfort Reliability Value Report Abuse

Great car, but needs improvement Ashley W , 06/30/2017 1.8 TFSI Premium Plus S Line 4dr Sedan (1.8L 4cyl Turbo 6AM) 17 of 22 people found this review helpful I'm the biggest Audi fan - they're all I drive. When I bought this car I was so excited since it was beautiful and such a great deal. However, as sad as I am to admit it, the car has some major flaws. You wouldn't think there'd be blind spots in this car, but they're extremely dangerous. They designed the side mirrors to look sleek and sporty, but they're so small you can't see much at all. I had to purchase stick-on blind spot mirrors in order to be able to switch lanes. Anyone that drives my car has the same complaint. Also, the wipers don't go hardly fast enough in the rain. There's been times I've had to pull over because I couldn't see in a normal rainstorm. I never had this problem with my past Audis. Also, within the first year it broke down three times and had to go back to Audi to be fixed. The turbo leaked into the engine, a pipe started disintegrating, and a spark plug clogged - all within the first year. I leased the car so Audi fixed it for free but the fact that these many problems occurred when the car was brand new was extremely concerning. Otherwise the car does drive very well and gets decent mpg. I drive mostly highway to work each day and the mpg is from 30-33. The entertainment system and climate control are also great. Overall I sadly wouldn't recommend this car - which is heartbreaking because I love Audi so much. Safety Technology Performance Interior Comfort Reliability Value Report Abuse