Used 1994 Audi 90 Consumer Reviews
Audi Owner For Life
I love the car and I love driving it around. The only negative things are the repairs, which are expected when a car like mine is close to 100k miles, are quite expensive. Nothing has ever broken on the car, but everything paid for the car were preventive repairs. Although this car is on it's 9th year of faithful operation, I love Audi styling enough to buy from Audi again.
classic solid car
classic style, the type you cannot find on any newer vehicle. I bought mine from an original owner who spent a good deal of $$ to keep it in top shape. The V6 has plenty of power to move this heavy car with AWD. This is an enthusiast's car that is best when you learn to upgrade and fix things yourself. I bought it with 102k which is a baby for this engine. It's not uncommon to see 300k + for the V6. Audi has the best rust protection and paint so the car actually lasts and stays looking good. The interior luxury, fit and comfort are also impressive. It's a solid car for its price range and value. On a recent trip across the US I clocked 3000 miles, no problems and 27mpg. That's fantastic!
New Audi owner
Alright, its German engineering, but I'm used to Japanese. I have 185,000 miles on my Quattro and, it still rocks! I just bought it, but so far, I love it. Watch out for power steering leaks and the like. I am lucky enough to work for a store so the repairs will be mild, but I would dread repairing anything if I didn't have a lot of cash or a connection or even the ability to work on my own vehicle. I think, even with the expensive repairs, that the car is well worth it! Laughing at the snow and living in the mountains... Heated seats, elagant styling, sun roof...needs some new speakers... but still, for the price, I will gladly see this car past 300,000 miles.
Amazing car
The car's amazing, only downside is that it's expensive for maintenance and repairs!
Fast, Safe, Reliable.
Peppy V6, a great safety rating, and legendary German engineering make this a great car to drive. Have had mine for 1.5 years and I have really enjoyed the ride.
Sponsored cars related to the 90
Related Used 1994 Audi 90 info
Shop used vehicles in your area
- Used Acura RDX 2017
- Used Ford Explorer 2015
- Used Ford Mustang 2004
- Used Jeep Wrangler 2010
- Used BMW 3 Series 2015
- Used Chevrolet Impala 2017
- Used Honda Accord 2009
- Used Jeep Grand Cherokee 2016
- Used Volkswagen Jetta
- Used Toyota Corolla 2018
Popular new car reviews and ratings
- Buick LaCrosse 2019
- 2020 Porsche 718 Cayman
- 2020 Hyundai Ioniq Electric
- Lexus RX 350L 2020
- 2020 Ioniq Hybrid
- Toyota RAV4 Hybrid 2019
- 2020 Nissan NV200
- 2020 XC90
- 2019 BMW ALPINA B7
- 2020 X2
Vehicle rankings by type
- Best SUVs
- Best Sedans
- Best Hybrids
- Best Electric Cars
- Best Trucks
- Best Minivans
- Best Hatchbacks
- Best Convertibles
Other models to consider
- Toyota Corolla 2019
- Toyota Corolla Hatchback 2021
- 2020 RAV4
- 2020 Prius Prime
- Toyota Highlander 2020
- 2021 Toyota Corolla Hybrid
- 2019 Toyota Camry
- Toyota RAV4 Hybrid 2019
- 2020 Mirai
- 2019 4Runner