Used 2012 Aston Martin V8 Vantage Convertible Consumer Reviews

More about the 2012 V8 Vantage
4.0
1 reviews
List Price Estimate
$43,540 - $60,777
A sports car you can use everyday!

kpetree, 10/25/2012
8 of 8 people found this review helpful

I have owned this car for about 3 months and have put about 5600 miles on it already! I absolutely love driving it! Putting the top down and listening to the exhaust is pure bliss. Who needs a radio when you have this 4.7L V8 symphony? It's extremely comfortable, I've driven it hundreds of miles on day trips and never felt tired. The trunk space isn't much but it's plenty to fit my golf bag, shoes and backpack at the same time so it's good enough for me. The only real complaint I have about the car is the transmission. In auto mode and in normal driving it's slow and jerky but in sport with the throttle down it's much better.

