Used 2008 Aston Martin V8 Vantage Coupe Consumer Reviews

More about the 2008 V8 Vantage
5(0%)4(100%)3(0%)2(0%)1(0%)
4.0
2 reviews
Trending topics in reviews

Pros
Cons

Constant Transmission Problems

Ken Jaggers, 03/10/2010
11 of 11 people found this review helpful

I loved the car for its curb and higway appeal. But both the manual and automatic transmissions were simply not reliable. I first had a 2007 standard transmission Vantage Coupe that stalled on a freeway or highway five times. After being frightened out of my mind, I was able to get the car to limp back to the dealer. It was a lemon, so Aston Martin replaced the car with a 2008 Vantage that was equipped with an Automatic Transmission. That transmission was always rough at the start of the day, with the vehicle shuddering at each stop. The dealer never recognized the problem and said I did not know how to drive the car. At considerable expense, I paid off the lease early and got rid of the car

Expensive, but worth it fun and class!

K1, 03/25/2009
10 of 10 people found this review helpful

The AMV8 may not be the class leader in terms of straight-line performance, but it the leader of its class in terms of overall performance, sheer driving enjoyment and élan. The car is a perfect combination of beautifully styled aluminum, state-of-the-art technology and enough HP to raise your blood pressure more than enough for everyday driving. It is a joy to drive as it is a highly responsive and compliant sports car. You will pay a premium to get into an Aston. But, hey, once you go past a four-banger econo-box its all a matter of personal preference, isnt it? The bottom line is that this is an adult sports car that youll enjoy driving day after day.

Research Similar Vehicles