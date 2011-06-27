  1. Home
Used 2011 Aston Martin V12 Vantage Features & Specs

More about the 2011 V12 Vantage
Overview
Starting MSRP
$180,535
Starting MSRP
$191,995
Engine TypeGasGas
Transmission6-speed manual6-speed manual
Drive TypeRear wheel driveRear wheel drive
CylindersV12V12
Combined MPG1313
Total Seating22
Basic Warranty3 yr./ unlimited mi.3 yr./ unlimited mi.
Drivetrain
Starting MSRP
$180,535
Starting MSRP
$191,995
Drive typeRear wheel driveRear wheel drive
Rear limited slip differentialyesyes
Transmission6-speed manual6-speed manual
Fuel & MPG
Starting MSRP
$180,535
Starting MSRP
$191,995
EPA mileage est. (cty/hwy)11/17 mpg11/17 mpg
Range in miles (cty/hwy)232.1/358.7 mi.232.1/358.7 mi.
Fuel tank capacity21.1 gal.21.1 gal.
Combined MPG1313
Fuel typePremium unleaded (required)Premium unleaded (required)
Engine
Starting MSRP
$180,535
Starting MSRP
$191,995
Torque420 lb-ft @ 5750 rpm420 lb-ft @ 5750 rpm
Base engine size6.0 l6.0 l
Horsepower510 hp @ 6500 rpm510 hp @ 6500 rpm
Valves4848
Base engine typeGasGas
Valve timingVariableVariable
Cam typeDouble overhead cam (dohc)Double overhead cam (dohc)
CylindersV12V12
Safety
Starting MSRP
$180,535
Starting MSRP
$191,995
electronic brakeforce distributionyesyes
4-wheel ABSyesyes
self-leveling headlightsyesyes
engine immobilizeryesyes
dual front side-mounted airbagsyesyes
stability controlyesyes
Emergency braking assistyesyes
Passenger airbag occupant sensing deactivationyesyes
high pressure washers headlampsyesyes
remote anti-theft alarm systemyesyes
2 front headrestsyesyes
tire pressure monitoringyesyes
traction controlyesyes
Emergency interior trunk releaseyesyes
xenon high intensity discharge headlampyesyes
In-Car Entertainment
Starting MSRP
$180,535
Starting MSRP
$191,995
auxiliary audio input and USB with external media controlyesyes
diversity antennayesyes
160-watt audio outputyesno
USB connectionyesyes
AM/FM stereoyesyes
700 watts stereo outputnoyes
satellite radio satellite radionoyes
6 total speakersnoyes
surround audio surround audio (discrete)noyes
Comfort & Convenience
Starting MSRP
$180,535
Starting MSRP
$191,995
remote trunk releaseyesyes
Audio and cruise controls on steering wheelyesyes
cruise controlyesyes
front cupholdersyesyes
Climate controlyesyes
front reading lightsyesyes
suede steering wheelyesyes
carbon trim on doorsyesno
rear parking sensorsyesno
electrochromatic inside rearview mirroryesyes
tilt and telescopic steering wheelyesyes
front door pocketsyesyes
trunk lightyesyes
alloy trim on shift knobnoyes
alloy, leather and wood trim on center consolenoyes
leather and wood trim on dashnoyes
front and rear parking sensorsnoyes
carbon, suede and leather trim on doorsnoyes
Power Feature
Starting MSRP
$180,535
Starting MSRP
$191,995
Power mirrorsyesyes
2 one-touch power windowsyesyes
remote keyless power door locksyesyes
Heated mirrorsyesyes
Interior Options
Starting MSRP
$180,535
Starting MSRP
$191,995
Satellite Radioyesno
First Aid Kityesyes
Contrast Stitchingyesno
Fascia Trim - Microspin Alloyyesno
Smokers Packyesyes
Carpet Color - Contemporaryyesno
Aston Martin 700w Premium Audio w/Dolby Logic IIyesno
Secondary Glass Keyyesyes
Bang & Olufsen BeoSound Audioyesyes
Steering Wheel - Leatheryesno
Personalized Sill Plaquesyesyes
Fascia Trim - Gunmetalyesno
Umbrellayesyes
Heated Front Seatsyesyes
Fascia Trim - Piano Blackyesno
Alcantara Trim - Contemporaryyesno
Headlining Color - Contemporaryyesno
Instrumentation
Starting MSRP
$180,535
Starting MSRP
$191,995
low fuel level warningyesyes
clockyesyes
compassyesyes
trip computeryesyes
tachometeryesyes
Front Seats
Starting MSRP
$180,535
Starting MSRP
$191,995
bucket front seatsyesyes
height adjustable passenger seatyesyes
8 -way power passenger seatyesyes
height adjustable driver seatyesyes
Driver seat with power adjustable lumbar supportyesyes
8 -way power driver seatyesyes
Passenger seat with power adjustable lumbar supportyesyes
leatheryesno
leather/sueded microfibernoyes
Exterior Options
Starting MSRP
$180,535
Starting MSRP
$191,995
Brake Calipers - Yellowyesyes
Bright Finish Grilleyesno
Measurements
Starting MSRP
$180,535
Starting MSRP
$191,995
Maximum cargo capacity10.6 cu.ft.10.6 cu.ft.
Length172.5 in.172.5 in.
Curb weight3741 lbs.3741 lbs.
Cargo capacity, all seats in place10.6 cu.ft.10.6 cu.ft.
Height49.0 in.49.0 in.
Wheel base107.9 in.107.9 in.
Width73.5 in.73.5 in.
Colors
Starting MSRP
$180,535
Starting MSRP
$191,995
Exterior Colors
  • Silver Fox
  • White Horse
  • Black Bear
  • Silver Jubilee
  • Madagascar Orange
  • Marron Black
  • Yellow Kangaroo
  • Red Lion
  • Blue Anchor
  • Grey Bull
  • Fire Red
  • Storm Black
  • Glacial Blue
  • Morning Frost White
  • Cobalt Blue
  • Appletree Green
  • Viridian Green
  • Quantum Silver
  • Other Manufacturers Special Color
  • Other Manufacturers Color
  • Previous AML Color
  • Match to Sample
  • Mariana Blue
  • Hammerhead Silver
  • Hardly Green
  • Magma Red
  • Amethyst Red
  • Emerald Green
  • Sunburst Yellow
  • Silver Blonde
  • Meteorite Silver
  • Tungsten Silver
  • Lightning Silver
  • Onyx Black
  • Jet Black
  • Midnight Blue
  • Tempest Blue
  • Stratus White
  • Titanium Silver
  • Special Color
  • Slate Blue
  • Almond Green
  • DBS Special Colors
  • Carbon Black Metallic
Interior Colors
  • Deep Purple, premium leather
  • Chestnut Tan, premium leather
  • Tuscan Tan, premium leather
  • Lords Red, premium leather
  • Baltic Blue, premium leather
  • Moon Shadow, premium leather
  • Parliament Green, premium leather
  • Iron Ore Red, premium leather
  • Phantom Grey, premium leather
  • Aurora Blue, premium leather
  • Pinewood Green, premium leather
  • Out of Range/Match to Sample, premium leather
  • Obsidian Black, premium leather
  • Sahara Tan, premium leather
  • Spicy Red, premium leather
  • Chainmail Grey, premium leather
  • Dark Mocha, premium leather
  • Cream Truffle, premium leather
  • Eifel Green, premium leather
  • Spectral Blue, premium leather
  • Madagascar Orange, premium leather
  • Bitter Chocolate, premium leather
  • Chancellor Red, premium leather
  • Kestrel Tan, premium leather
  • Sandstorm, premium leather
  • Falcon Grey, premium leather
  • Blue Haze, premium leather
  • Obsidian Black, premium leather/alcantara
Tires & Wheels
Starting MSRP
$180,535
Starting MSRP
$191,995
295/30R19 100Y tiresyesyes
19 x 11.0 in. wheelsyesyes
Performance tiresyesyes
alloy wheelsyesyes
Suspension
Starting MSRP
$180,535
Starting MSRP
$191,995
double wishbone rear suspensionyesyes
four-wheel independent suspensionyesyes
Front and rear stabilizer baryesyes
double wishbone front suspensionyesyes
Warranty
Starting MSRP
$180,535
Starting MSRP
$191,995
Basic3 yr./ unlimited mi.3 yr./ unlimited mi.
Drivetrain3 yr./ unlimited mi.3 yr./ unlimited mi.
Rust10 yr./ unlimited mi.10 yr./ unlimited mi.
Roadside3 yr./ unlimited mi.3 yr./ unlimited mi.
