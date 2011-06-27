  1. Home
  2. Aston Martin
  3. Aston Martin Rapide
  4. Used 2010 Aston Martin Rapide
  5. Features & Specs

Used 2010 Aston Martin Rapide Features & Specs

More about the 2010 Rapide
Overview
Starting MSRP
$197,850
See Rapide Inventory
Engine TypeGas
Transmission6-speed shiftable automatic
Drive TypeRear wheel drive
CylindersV12
Combined MPG15
Total Seating4
Basic Warranty3 yr./ unlimited mi.
Drivetrain
Starting MSRP
$197,850
Drive typeRear wheel drive
Rear limited slip differentialyes
Transmission6-speed shiftable automatic
Fuel & MPG
Starting MSRP
$197,850
EPA mileage est. (cty/hwy)13/19 mpg
Range in miles (cty/hwy)310.7/454.1 mi.
Fuel tank capacity23.9 gal.
Combined MPG15
Fuel typePremium unleaded (required)
Engine
Starting MSRP
$197,850
Torque443 lb-ft @ 5000 rpm
Base engine size5.9 l
Horsepower470 hp @ 6000 rpm
Valves48
Base engine typeGas
Cam typeDouble overhead cam (dohc)
CylindersV12
Safety
Starting MSRP
$197,850
2 rear headrestsyes
electronic brakeforce distributionyes
4-wheel ABSyes
engine immobilizeryes
child seat anchorsyes
Rear integrated headrestsyes
dual front side-mounted airbagsyes
front and rear head airbagsyes
stability controlyes
Emergency braking assistyes
front and rear seatbelt pretensionersyes
remote anti-theft alarm systemyes
Front and rear ventilated disc brakesyes
2 front headrestsyes
tire pressure monitoringyes
traction controlyes
xenon high intensity discharge headlampyes
In-Car Entertainment
Starting MSRP
$197,850
Bang & Olufsen premium brand speakersyes
speed sensitive volume controlyes
auxiliary audio input and USB with external media controlyes
satellite radio satellite radioyes
15 total speakersyes
USB connectionyes
1000 watts stereo outputyes
Comfort & Convenience
Starting MSRP
$197,850
remote trunk releaseyes
front seatback storageyes
cruise controlyes
cargo area lightyes
leather steering wheelyes
alloy and leather trim on center consoleyes
alloy, leather and wood trim on dashyes
Front and rear air conditioningyes
front and rear cupholdersyes
electrochromatic inside rearview mirroryes
front and rear door pocketsyes
Rear floor matsyes
front and rear parking sensorsyes
Transmission and cruise controls on steering wheelyes
tilt and telescopic steering wheelyes
universal remote transmitter (for garage door, security system, etc.)yes
front and rear reading lightsyes
electric speed-proportional power steeringyes
alloy and leather trim on doorsyes
Power Feature
Starting MSRP
$197,850
Power mirrorsyes
remote keyless power door locksyes
Heated mirrorsyes
Interior Options
Starting MSRP
$197,850
Embroidered Rapide Logo in Headrestyes
Contrast Stitchingyes
Smokers Packyes
Semi-Aniline Leatheryes
Carpet Color - Contemporaryyes
Secondary Glass Keyyes
Contrast Carpet Bindingyes
Leather Color - Contemporaryyes
Matching Wood Door Trimyes
Rear Seat Entertainment Systemyes
Personalized Sill Plaquesyes
Leather Color - Out of Range/Match to Sampleyes
Cooled Seatsyes
Headlining Color - Contemporaryyes
Instrumentation
Starting MSRP
$197,850
low fuel level warningyes
clockyes
compassyes
trip computeryes
tachometeryes
Front Seats
Starting MSRP
$197,850
Front head room37.3 in.
multi-level heating passenger seatyes
sport front seatsyes
Driver seat with power adjustable lumbar supportyes
multi-level heating driver seatyes
Front leg room42.8 in.
Passenger seat with power adjustable lumbar supportyes
leatheryes
Rear Seats
Starting MSRP
$197,850
Rear head room36.9 in.
Rear leg room30.1 in.
rear ventilation ducts with fan controlyes
Split-folding rear seatbackyes
fixed with storage center armrestyes
multi-level heatingyes
Exterior Options
Starting MSRP
$197,850
Paint - Special AML Color / Match to Sampleyes
Paint - Other Manufacturers Coloryes
Alternative Caliper Finishesyes
10 Spoke Alloy Wheel w/Graphite Finishyes
Paint - DBS Special Colorsyes
Paint - Other Manufacturers Special Coloryes
Paint - Contemporaryyes
Paint - Previous AML Coloryes
Measurements
Starting MSRP
$197,850
Front track62.6 in.
Maximum cargo capacity31.3 cu.ft.
Length197.6 in.
Curb weight4299 lbs.
Cargo capacity, all seats in place14.0 cu.ft.
Height53.5 in.
EPA interior volume97.0 cu.ft.
Wheel base117.7 in.
Width84.3 in.
Rear track63.5 in.
Colors
Starting MSRP
$197,850
Exterior Colors
  • Sunburst Yellow
  • Morning Frost White
  • Fire Red
  • Lightning Silver
  • Storm Black
  • Quantum Silver
  • Mariana Blue
  • Amethyst Red
  • Emerald Green
  • Jet Black
  • Stratus White
  • Hardly Green
  • Hammerhead Silver
  • Glacial Blue
  • Silver Blonde
  • Almond Green
  • Slate Blue
  • Tempest Blue
  • Midnight Blue
  • Onyx Black
  • Titanium Silver
  • Magma Red
  • Tungsten Silver
  • Meteorite Silver
Interior Colors
  • Moon Shadow, leather
  • Cream Truffle, leather
  • Sandstorm, leather
  • Chancellor Red, leather
  • Sahara Tan, leather
  • Phantom Grey, leather
  • Iron Ore Red, leather
  • Parliament Green, leather
  • Obsidian Black, premium leather
  • Obsidian Black, leather
  • Baltic Blue, premium leather
  • Baltic Blue, leather
  • Bitter Chocolate, leather
  • Aurora Blue, leather
  • Deep Purple, premium leather
  • Deep Purple, leather
  • Pinewood Green, leather
  • Kestrel Tan, leather
  • Lords Red, leather
  • Tuscan Tan, premium leather
  • Tuscan Tan, leather
  • Blue Haze, leather
  • Chestnut Tan, leather
  • Falcon Grey, leather
Tires & Wheels
Starting MSRP
$197,850
Null tiresyes
20 x 11 in. wheelsyes
295/35R20 tiresyes
alloy wheelsyes
Suspension
Starting MSRP
$197,850
double wishbone rear suspensionyes
four-wheel independent suspensionyes
Front and rear stabilizer baryes
double wishbone front suspensionyes
Warranty
Starting MSRP
$197,850
Basic3 yr./ unlimited mi.
Drivetrain3 yr./ unlimited mi.
Rust10 yr./ unlimited mi.
Roadside3 yr./ unlimited mi.
See Rapide Inventory

Related Used 2010 Aston Martin Rapide info

Shop used vehicles in your area

Popular new car reviews and ratings

Vehicle rankings by type

Research Similar Vehicles