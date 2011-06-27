  1. Home
  2. Aston Martin
  3. Aston Martin DBS Superleggera
  4. 2019 Aston Martin DBS Superleggera
  5. Features & Specs

2019 Aston Martin DBS Superleggera Features & Specs

More about the 2019 DBS Superleggera
Overview
Starting MSRP
$388,695
See DBS Superleggera Inventory
Starting MSRP
$303,995
See DBS Superleggera Inventory
Engine TypeGasGas
Transmission8-speed shiftable automatic8-speed shiftable automatic
Drive TypeRear wheel driveRear wheel drive
CylindersV12V12
Combined MPG1717
Total Seating44
Basic Warranty3 yr./ unlimited mi.3 yr./ unlimited mi.
Drivetrain
Starting MSRP
$388,695
Starting MSRP
$303,995
Drive typeRear wheel driveRear wheel drive
Rear limited slip differentialyesyes
Transmission8-speed shiftable automatic8-speed shiftable automatic
Fuel & MPG
Starting MSRP
$388,695
Starting MSRP
$303,995
EPA mileage est. (cty/hwy)14/22 mpg14/22 mpg
Range in miles (cty/hwy)0/0 mi.0/0 mi.
Combined MPG1717
Fuel typePremium unleaded (recommended)Premium unleaded (recommended)
Engine
Starting MSRP
$388,695
Starting MSRP
$303,995
cylinder deactivationyesyes
Torque663 lb-ft @ 1800 rpm663 lb-ft @ 1800 rpm
Base engine size5.2 l5.2 l
Horsepower715 hp @ 6500 rpm715 hp @ 6500 rpm
Turning circle40.7 ft.40.7 ft.
Valves4848
Base engine typeGasGas
Valve timingVariableVariable
Cam typeDouble overhead cam (dohc)Double overhead cam (dohc)
CylindersV12V12
Safety
Starting MSRP
$388,695
Starting MSRP
$303,995
4-wheel ABSyesyes
cornering lightsyesyes
Turn signal mirrorsyesyes
daytime running lightsyesyes
engine immobilizeryesyes
dual front side-mounted airbagsyesyes
front and rear head airbagsyesyes
stability controlyesyes
Emergency braking assistyesyes
remote anti-theft alarm systemyesyes
2 front headrestsyesyes
dusk sensing headlampsyesyes
LED headlampyesyes
tire pressure monitoringyesyes
traction controlyesyes
Packages
Starting MSRP
$388,695
Starting MSRP
$303,995
Jewelry Pack - Satin Silvernoyes
Exterior Pack - Q Gloss Black Tinted 2x2 Twill Carbon Fibernoyes
Exterior Badging - Q Machined Carbon Fiber DBS/Superleggera Scriptnoyes
Exterior Badging - Q Machined Carbon Fiber Wing/Rear Scriptnoyes
Jewelry Pack - Q Dark Chrome and Carbon Fibernoyes
Underhood Jewelry Pack - Q Goldnoyes
Exterior Badging - Q Machined Carbon Fiber Badge Packnoyes
In-Car Entertainment
Starting MSRP
$388,695
Starting MSRP
$303,995
USB with external media controlyesyes
USB connectionyesyes
12 Months of provided satellite radio serviceyesyes
satellite radio w/real time traffic satellite radioyesyes
AM/FM stereoyesyes
Comfort & Convenience
Starting MSRP
$388,695
Starting MSRP
$303,995
front cupholdersyesyes
leather steering wheelyesyes
front, side, and rear view camerayesyes
front and rear parking sensorsyesyes
electric power steeringyesyes
keyless ignitionyesyes
tilt and telescopic steering wheelyesyes
universal remote transmitter (for garage door, security system, etc.)yesyes
front door pocketsyesyes
Transmission controls on steering wheelyesyes
Climate controlyesyes
turn signal in mirrorsyesyes
Power Feature
Starting MSRP
$388,695
Starting MSRP
$303,995
hands-free entryyesyes
Reverse tilt dual mirrors provides curb view when vehicle in reverseyesyes
Heated mirrorsyesyes
Interior Options
Starting MSRP
$388,695
Starting MSRP
$303,995
Seatbelts - Graphitenoyes
Seat Back Trim - Match to Trim Inlaynoyes
Seatbelts - Champagnenoyes
Steering Wheel - Sports - Q 2x2 Carbon Fiber/Black Alcantaranoyes
Seating - Powered Seat Bolster Adjustmentnoyes
Interior Trim - Duotonenoyes
Seat Detailing - Q Geode Quiltingnoyes
Interior Trim - Special/Metallicsnoyes
Cabin Carpet - Contemporary Colornoyes
Floor Mats - Nonenoyes
Interior Trim - Contemporarynoyes
Steering Wheel - Additional Color Keyed Chargenoyes
Seat Detailing - Embossed DBS Logonoyes
Headlining - Leather Match To Environment 1noyes
Seat Detailing - DBS Placed Perforationnoyes
Seatbelts - Mochanoyes
Bang & Olufsen Beosound Audionoyes
Seat Detailing - Q Geode Perforationnoyes
Seating - Front Heated and Ventilatednoyes
Steering Wheel - Sports - Q 2x2 Carbon Fiber/Black Leathernoyes
Seat Detailing - Triaxial Quiltingnoyes
Headlining - Contemporary Alcantaranoyes
Welt - Contrastnoyes
Seat Detailing - Embossed Aston Martin Wingsnoyes
Seat Detailing - Embroidered Aston Martin Wingsnoyes
Umbrella and Holdernoyes
Interior Trim - Q Exclusivenoyes
Floor Mats - Heavy Pile w/Match To Leather Bindingnoyes
Headlining - Leather Match To Environment 1 w/Seat Detailnoyes
Seatbelts - Spicy Rednoyes
Sill Plaques - Personalizednoyes
Trunk Carpet - Match to Cabin Carpetnoyes
Seatbelts - Flintnoyes
Steering Wheel - Sports - Black Leather/Alcantaranoyes
Instrumentation
Starting MSRP
$388,695
Starting MSRP
$303,995
clockyesyes
compassyesyes
external temperature displayyesyes
tachometeryesyes
Front Seats
Starting MSRP
$388,695
Starting MSRP
$303,995
multi-level heating driver seatyesyes
leather/alcantarayesyes
multi-level heating passenger seatyesyes
sport front seatsyesyes
Rear Seats
Starting MSRP
$388,695
Starting MSRP
$303,995
fixed center armrestyesyes
Exterior Options
Starting MSRP
$388,695
Starting MSRP
$303,995
Wheels - 21" Twinspoke Forged - Textured Blacknoyes
Brake Calipers - Rednoyes
Wheels - 21" Forged 'Y' Spoke - Satin Black/Satin Bronzenoyes
Wheel Center Caps - 2x2 Twill Gloss Carbon Fibernoyes
Side Louver - Q Gloss Black Tinted 2x2 Twill Carbon Fibernoyes
Brake Calipers - Q Orangenoyes
Brake Calipers - Q Anodized Bronzenoyes
Brake Calipers - Blacknoyes
Brake Calipers - Greynoyes
Brake Calipers - Q Madagascar Orangenoyes
Brake Calipers - Yellownoyes
Wheel Center Caps - 2x2 Twill Satin Carbon Fibernoyes
Roof Strake - Q Gloss Black Tinted 2x2 Twill Carbon Fibernoyes
Paint - Paint Protection Tape Deletenoyes
Tail Lights - Smokednoyes
Paint - Q Satinnoyes
Hood Louver - Q Gloss Black Tinted 2x2 Twill Carbon Fibernoyes
Paint - Q Specialnoyes
Brake Calipers - Q Bluenoyes
Mirror Caps - Q Gloss Black Tinted 2x2 Twill Carbon Fibernoyes
Paint - Q Exclusivenoyes
Roof Strake - Q Gloss 2x2 Twill Carbon Fibernoyes
Paint - AML Specialnoyes
Mirror Caps - Gloss Black Paintednoyes
Side Louver - Q Gloss 2x2 Twill Carbon Fibernoyes
Roof Strake - Gloss Blacknoyes
Brake Calipers - Q Vivid Rednoyes
Wheels - 21" Forged 'Y' Spoke - Satin Black/Gloss Blacknoyes
Hood Louver - Q Gloss 2x2 Twill Carbon Fibernoyes
Wheels - 21" Forged 'Y' Spoke - Gloss Black Diamond Turnednoyes
Paint - Contemporarynoyes
Mirror Caps - Q Gloss 2x2 Twill Carbon Fibernoyes
Wheels - 21" Twinspoke Forged - Gloss Blacknoyes
Measurements
Starting MSRP
$388,695
Starting MSRP
$303,995
Angle of departure13.0 degrees13.0 degrees
Length185.5 in.185.5 in.
Cargo capacity, all seats in place9.0 cu.ft.9.0 cu.ft.
Ground clearance3.5 in.3.5 in.
Angle of approach9.5 degrees9.5 degrees
Height50.4 in.50.4 in.
EPA interior volume81.0 cu.ft.81.0 cu.ft.
Wheel base110.4 in.110.4 in.
Width77.5 in.77.5 in.
Curb weightno3732 lbs.
Colors
Starting MSRP
$388,695
Starting MSRP
$303,995
Exterior Colors
  • Monaco Black
  • Cinnabar Orange
  • Arizona Bronze
  • Concours Blue
  • Xenon Grey
  • Stratus White
  • Hammerhead Silver
  • Lightning Silver
  • Ocellus Teal
  • Marron Black
  • Morning Frost White
  • China Grey
  • Lunar White
  • Jet Black
  • Midnight Blue
  • Frosted Glass Blue
  • Golden Saffron
  • Magnetic Silver
  • Pearl Blonde
  • Ultramarine Black
  • Zaffre Blue
  • Yellow Tang
  • White Stone
  • Lime Essence
  • Diavolo Red
  • Skyfall Silver
  • Hyper Red
  • Seychelles Blue
  • Spirit Silver
  • AM Heritage Racing Green
  • Blush Pearl
  • Royal Indigo
  • Satin Scintilla Silver
  • Satin Concours Blue
  • Satin Volcano Red
  • Iridescent Emerald
  • Satin Morning Frost White
  • Platinum White
  • Satin Cobalt Blue
  • Scintilla Silver
  • Ceramic Grey
  • Satin Cayucos Orange
  • Cosmos Orange
  • Satin Xenon Grey
  • Satin Yellow Tang
  • Buckinghamshire Green
  • SIlver Birch
  • Dubonnet Rosso
  • Onyx Black
  • Divine Red
  • Sea Storm
  • Appletree Green
  • Mariana Blue
  • Kopi Bronze
  • Intense Blue
  • Arden Green
  • Kermit Green
  • Selene Bronze
  • Scorpus Red
  • Satin Jet Black
  • Stirling Green
  • Clubsport White
  • Frosted Glass Yellow
  • Pentland Green
  • Cumberland Grey
  • Satin Titanium Silver
  • Elwood Blue
  • Flugplatz Blue
Interior Colorsno
  • Obsidian Black, premium leather
  • Bitter Chocolate, premium leather
  • Phantom Grey, premium leather
  • Lords Red, premium leather
  • Pure Black, premium leather
  • Dark Mocha, premium leather
  • Dark Knight, premium leather
  • Aurora Blue, premium leather
  • Black Damson, premium leather
  • Spicy Red, premium leather
  • Vivid Red, premium leather
  • Cote d'Azur Blue, premium leather
  • Royal Mint, premium leather
  • California Poppy, premium leather
  • Sahara Tan, premium leather
  • Indigo Blue, premium leather
  • Sandstorm, premium leather
  • Chancellor Red, premium leather
  • Winter Wheat, premium leather
  • Fandango Pink, premium leather
  • Coral Sand, premium leather
  • Ivory, premium leather
  • Copper Tan, premium leather
  • Ice Mocha, premium leather
  • Electron Yellow, premium leather
  • Black Metallic, premium leather
  • Cream Truffle, premium leather
  • Red Oxide, premium leather
  • Blush Pearl, premium leather
  • Chesnut Tan, premium leather
  • White Essence Semi-Aniline, premium leather
  • Honey Gold Metallic, premium leather
  • Arctic Blue, premium leather
  • Spiced Tan Semi-Aniline, premium leather
  • Spicy Red Metallic, premium leather
  • Baltic Blue Semi-Aniline, premium leather
  • Ever Orange Semi-Aniline, premium leather
  • Kermit Green, premium leather
  • Jaffa Orange, premium leather
  • Eclipse Red, premium leather
  • Bison Brown, premium leather
  • Forest Green, premium leather
  • Absynthe Green, premium leather
  • Quail Grey, premium leather
  • Centenary Saddle Tan, premium leather
  • Stone Grey, premium leather
  • Ivory Gold, premium leather
  • Titanium Grey Semi-Aniline, premium leather
  • Pale Blue, premium leather
  • Maltese Blue Semi-Aniline, premium leather
  • Sandstorm Gold, premium leather
  • Lords Red, leather
  • Light Argento Grey, premium leather
  • Obsidian Black, leather
  • Racing Yellow, premium leather
Tires & Wheels
Starting MSRP
$388,695
Starting MSRP
$303,995
21 x 11.5 in. wheelsyesyes
305/30R21 tiresyesyes
Performance tiresyesyes
painted alloy wheelsyesno
alloy wheelsnoyes
Suspension
Starting MSRP
$388,695
Starting MSRP
$303,995
four-wheel independent suspensionyesyes
Front and rear stabilizer baryesyes
Warranty
Starting MSRP
$388,695
Starting MSRP
$303,995
Basic3 yr./ unlimited mi.3 yr./ unlimited mi.
Drivetrain3 yr./ unlimited mi.3 yr./ unlimited mi.
Rust10 yr./ unlimited mi.10 yr./ unlimited mi.
Roadside3 yr./ unlimited mi.3 yr./ unlimited mi.
See DBS Superleggera InventorySee DBS Superleggera Inventory

Related 2019 Aston Martin DBS Superleggera info

Shop used vehicles in your area

Popular new car reviews and ratings

Vehicle rankings by type

Research Similar Vehicles

Latest Updates On New Cars