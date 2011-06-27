2019 Aston Martin DBS Superleggera Features & Specs
|Overview
Starting MSRP
$388,695
|Engine Type
|Gas
|Transmission
|8-speed shiftable automatic
|Drive Type
|Rear wheel drive
|Cylinders
|V12
|Combined MPG
|17
|Total Seating
|4
|Basic Warranty
|3 yr./ unlimited mi.
|Drivetrain
Starting MSRP
$388,695
|Drive type
|Rear wheel drive
|Rear limited slip differential
|yes
|Transmission
|8-speed shiftable automatic
|Fuel & MPG
Starting MSRP
$388,695
|EPA mileage est. (cty/hwy)
|14/22 mpg
|Range in miles (cty/hwy)
|0/0 mi.
|Combined MPG
|17
|Fuel type
|Premium unleaded (recommended)
|Engine
Starting MSRP
$388,695
|cylinder deactivation
|yes
|Torque
|663 lb-ft @ 1800 rpm
|Base engine size
|5.2 l
|Horsepower
|715 hp @ 6500 rpm
|Turning circle
|40.7 ft.
|Valves
|48
|Base engine type
|Gas
|Valve timing
|Variable
|Cam type
|Double overhead cam (dohc)
|Cylinders
|V12
|Safety
Starting MSRP
$388,695
|4-wheel ABS
|yes
|cornering lights
|yes
|Turn signal mirrors
|yes
|daytime running lights
|yes
|engine immobilizer
|yes
|dual front side-mounted airbags
|yes
|front and rear head airbags
|yes
|stability control
|yes
|Emergency braking assist
|yes
|remote anti-theft alarm system
|yes
|2 front headrests
|yes
|dusk sensing headlamps
|yes
|LED headlamp
|yes
|tire pressure monitoring
|yes
|traction control
|yes
|Packages
Starting MSRP
$388,695
|Jewelry Pack - Satin Silver
|no
|Exterior Pack - Q Gloss Black Tinted 2x2 Twill Carbon Fiber
|no
|Exterior Badging - Q Machined Carbon Fiber DBS/Superleggera Script
|no
|Exterior Badging - Q Machined Carbon Fiber Wing/Rear Script
|no
|Jewelry Pack - Q Dark Chrome and Carbon Fiber
|no
|Underhood Jewelry Pack - Q Gold
|no
|Exterior Badging - Q Machined Carbon Fiber Badge Pack
|no
|In-Car Entertainment
Starting MSRP
$388,695
|USB with external media control
|yes
|USB connection
|yes
|12 Months of provided satellite radio service
|yes
|satellite radio w/real time traffic satellite radio
|yes
|AM/FM stereo
|yes
|Comfort & Convenience
Starting MSRP
$388,695
|front cupholders
|yes
|leather steering wheel
|yes
|front, side, and rear view camera
|yes
|front and rear parking sensors
|yes
|electric power steering
|yes
|keyless ignition
|yes
|tilt and telescopic steering wheel
|yes
|universal remote transmitter (for garage door, security system, etc.)
|yes
|front door pockets
|yes
|Transmission controls on steering wheel
|yes
|Climate control
|yes
|turn signal in mirrors
|yes
|Power Feature
Starting MSRP
$388,695
|hands-free entry
|yes
|Reverse tilt dual mirrors provides curb view when vehicle in reverse
|yes
|Heated mirrors
|yes
|Interior Options
Starting MSRP
$388,695
|Seatbelts - Graphite
|no
|Seat Back Trim - Match to Trim Inlay
|no
|Seatbelts - Champagne
|no
|Steering Wheel - Sports - Q 2x2 Carbon Fiber/Black Alcantara
|no
|Seating - Powered Seat Bolster Adjustment
|no
|Interior Trim - Duotone
|no
|Seat Detailing - Q Geode Quilting
|no
|Interior Trim - Special/Metallics
|no
|Cabin Carpet - Contemporary Color
|no
|Floor Mats - None
|no
|Interior Trim - Contemporary
|no
|Steering Wheel - Additional Color Keyed Charge
|no
|Seat Detailing - Embossed DBS Logo
|no
|Headlining - Leather Match To Environment 1
|no
|Seat Detailing - DBS Placed Perforation
|no
|Seatbelts - Mocha
|no
|Bang & Olufsen Beosound Audio
|no
|Seat Detailing - Q Geode Perforation
|no
|Seating - Front Heated and Ventilated
|no
|Steering Wheel - Sports - Q 2x2 Carbon Fiber/Black Leather
|no
|Seat Detailing - Triaxial Quilting
|no
|Headlining - Contemporary Alcantara
|no
|Welt - Contrast
|no
|Seat Detailing - Embossed Aston Martin Wings
|no
|Seat Detailing - Embroidered Aston Martin Wings
|no
|Umbrella and Holder
|no
|Interior Trim - Q Exclusive
|no
|Floor Mats - Heavy Pile w/Match To Leather Binding
|no
|Headlining - Leather Match To Environment 1 w/Seat Detail
|no
|Seatbelts - Spicy Red
|no
|Sill Plaques - Personalized
|no
|Trunk Carpet - Match to Cabin Carpet
|no
|Seatbelts - Flint
|no
|Steering Wheel - Sports - Black Leather/Alcantara
|no
|Instrumentation
Starting MSRP
$388,695
|clock
|yes
|compass
|yes
|external temperature display
|yes
|tachometer
|yes
|Front Seats
Starting MSRP
$388,695
|multi-level heating driver seat
|yes
|leather/alcantara
|yes
|multi-level heating passenger seat
|yes
|sport front seats
|yes
|Rear Seats
Starting MSRP
$388,695
|fixed center armrest
|yes
|Exterior Options
Starting MSRP
$388,695
|Wheels - 21" Twinspoke Forged - Textured Black
|no
|Brake Calipers - Red
|no
|Wheels - 21" Forged 'Y' Spoke - Satin Black/Satin Bronze
|no
|Wheel Center Caps - 2x2 Twill Gloss Carbon Fiber
|no
|Side Louver - Q Gloss Black Tinted 2x2 Twill Carbon Fiber
|no
|Brake Calipers - Q Orange
|no
|Brake Calipers - Q Anodized Bronze
|no
|Brake Calipers - Black
|no
|Brake Calipers - Grey
|no
|Brake Calipers - Q Madagascar Orange
|no
|Brake Calipers - Yellow
|no
|Wheel Center Caps - 2x2 Twill Satin Carbon Fiber
|no
|Roof Strake - Q Gloss Black Tinted 2x2 Twill Carbon Fiber
|no
|Paint - Paint Protection Tape Delete
|no
|Tail Lights - Smoked
|no
|Paint - Q Satin
|no
|Hood Louver - Q Gloss Black Tinted 2x2 Twill Carbon Fiber
|no
|Paint - Q Special
|no
|Brake Calipers - Q Blue
|no
|Mirror Caps - Q Gloss Black Tinted 2x2 Twill Carbon Fiber
|no
|Paint - Q Exclusive
|no
|Roof Strake - Q Gloss 2x2 Twill Carbon Fiber
|no
|Paint - AML Special
|no
|Mirror Caps - Gloss Black Painted
|no
|Side Louver - Q Gloss 2x2 Twill Carbon Fiber
|no
|Roof Strake - Gloss Black
|no
|Brake Calipers - Q Vivid Red
|no
|Wheels - 21" Forged 'Y' Spoke - Satin Black/Gloss Black
|no
|Hood Louver - Q Gloss 2x2 Twill Carbon Fiber
|no
|Wheels - 21" Forged 'Y' Spoke - Gloss Black Diamond Turned
|no
|Paint - Contemporary
|no
|Mirror Caps - Q Gloss 2x2 Twill Carbon Fiber
|no
|Wheels - 21" Twinspoke Forged - Gloss Black
|no
|Measurements
Starting MSRP
$388,695
|Angle of departure
|13.0 degrees
|Length
|185.5 in.
|Cargo capacity, all seats in place
|9.0 cu.ft.
|Ground clearance
|3.5 in.
|Angle of approach
|9.5 degrees
|Height
|50.4 in.
|EPA interior volume
|81.0 cu.ft.
|Wheel base
|110.4 in.
|Width
|77.5 in.
|Curb weight
|no
|3732 lbs.
|Colors
Starting MSRP
$388,695
|Exterior Colors
|Interior Colors
|no
|Tires & Wheels
Starting MSRP
$388,695
|21 x 11.5 in. wheels
|yes
|305/30R21 tires
|yes
|Performance tires
|yes
|painted alloy wheels
|yes
|alloy wheels
|no
|Suspension
Starting MSRP
$388,695
|four-wheel independent suspension
|yes
|Front and rear stabilizer bar
|yes
|Warranty
Starting MSRP
$388,695
|Basic
|3 yr./ unlimited mi.
|Drivetrain
|3 yr./ unlimited mi.
|Rust
|10 yr./ unlimited mi.
|Roadside
|3 yr./ unlimited mi.
