2019 Aston Martin DBS Superleggera
What’s new
- Tag Heuer limited edition added to the lineup (only 50 will be made)
- Part of the first DBS Superleggera generation introduced for 2018
Pros & Cons
- Mind-bending acceleration from its 715-horsepower twin-turbo V12 engine
- Exceptional balance of handling prowess and ride comfort
- Genuinely exclusive
- Infotainment could stand to be better, especially at this price
- Transmission lacks finesse at lower speeds
- Rear seats are for decoration
Sponsored cars related to the DBS Superleggera
Consumer reviews
There are no consumer reviews for the 2019 Aston Martin DBS Superleggera.
Trending topics in reviews
Features & Specs
|TAG Heuer Edition 2dr Coupe
5.2L 12cyl Turbo 8A
|MSRP
|$388,695
|MPG
|14 city / 22 hwy
|Seating
|Seats 4
|Transmission
|8-speed shiftable automatic
|Horsepower
|715 hp @ 6500 rpm
|2dr Coupe
5.2L 12cyl Turbo 8A
|MSRP
|$303,995
|MPG
|14 city / 22 hwy
|Seating
|Seats 4
|Transmission
|8-speed shiftable automatic
|Horsepower
|715 hp @ 6500 rpm
FAQ
Is the Aston Martin DBS Superleggera a good car?
What's new in the 2019 Aston Martin DBS Superleggera?
According to Edmunds’ car experts, here’s what’s new for the 2019 Aston Martin DBS Superleggera:
- Tag Heuer limited edition added to the lineup (only 50 will be made)
- Part of the first DBS Superleggera generation introduced for 2018
Is the Aston Martin DBS Superleggera reliable?
Is the 2019 Aston Martin DBS Superleggera a good car?
How much should I pay for a 2019 Aston Martin DBS Superleggera?
The least-expensive 2019 Aston Martin DBS Superleggera is the 2019 Aston Martin DBS Superleggera 2dr Coupe (5.2L 12cyl Turbo 8A). Including destination charge, it arrives with a Manufacturer's Suggested Retail Price (MSRP) of about $303,995.
Other versions include:
- TAG Heuer Edition 2dr Coupe (5.2L 12cyl Turbo 8A) which starts at $388,695
- 2dr Coupe (5.2L 12cyl Turbo 8A) which starts at $303,995
What are the different models of Aston Martin DBS Superleggera?
More about the 2019 Aston Martin DBS Superleggera
2019 Aston Martin DBS Superleggera Overview
The 2019 Aston Martin DBS Superleggera is offered in the following submodels: DBS Superleggera Coupe. Available styles include TAG Heuer Edition 2dr Coupe (5.2L 12cyl Turbo 8A), and 2dr Coupe (5.2L 12cyl Turbo 8A).
What do people think of the 2019 Aston Martin DBS Superleggera?
Consumer ratings and reviews are also available for the 2019 Aston Martin DBS Superleggera and all its trim types. Edmunds consumer reviews allow users to sift through aggregated consumer reviews to understand what other drivers are saying about any vehicle in our database. Detailed rating breakdowns (including performance, comfort, value, interior, exterior design, build quality, and reliability) are available as well to provide shoppers with a comprehensive understanding of why customers like the 2019 DBS Superleggera.
Edmunds Expert Reviews
Edmunds experts have compiled a robust series of ratings and reviews for the 2019 Aston Martin DBS Superleggera and all model years in our database. Our rich content includes expert reviews and recommendations for the 2019 DBS Superleggera featuring deep dives into trim levels and features, performance, mpg, safety, interior, and driving. Edmunds also offers expert ratings, road test and performance data, long-term road tests, first-drive reviews, video reviews and more.
Our Review Process
This review was written by a member of Edmunds' editorial team of expert car reviewers. Our team drives every car you can buy. We put the vehicles through rigorous testing, evaluating how they drive and comparing them in detail to their competitors.
We're also regular people like you, so we pay attention to all the different ways people use their cars every day. We want to know if there's enough room for our families and our weekend gear and whether or not our favorite drink fits in the cupholder. Our editors want to help you make the best decision on a car that fits your life.
What's a good price for a New 2019 Aston Martin DBS Superleggera?
Which 2019 Aston Martin DBS Superleggeras are available in my area?
Shop Edmunds' car, SUV, and truck listings of over 6 million vehicles to find a cheap new, used, or certified pre-owned (CPO) 2019 Aston Martin DBS Superleggera for sale near. Simply research the type of car you're interested in and then select a car from our massive database to find cheap vehicles for sale near you. Once you have identified a used vehicle you're interested in, check the AutoCheck vehicle history reports, read dealer reviews, and find out what other owners paid for the 2019 Aston Martin DBS Superleggera.
Can't find a new 2019 Aston Martin DBS Superleggeras you want in your area? Consider a broader search.
Find a new Aston Martin DBS Superleggera for sale - 2 great deals out of 24 listings starting at $12,930.
Find a new Aston Martin for sale - 7 great deals out of 10 listings starting at $24,377.
Why trust Edmunds?
Edmunds has deep data on over 6 million new, used, and certified pre-owned vehicles, including rich, trim-level features and specs information like: MSRP, average price paid, warranty information (basic, drivetrain, and maintenance), features (upholstery, bluetooth, navigation, heated seating, cooled seating, cruise control, parking assistance, keyless ignition, satellite radio, folding rears seats ,run flat tires, wheel type, tire size, wheel tire, sunroof, etc.), vehicle specifications (engine cylinder count, drivetrain, engine power, engine torque, engine displacement, transmission), fuel economy (city, highway, combined, fuel capacity, range), vehicle dimensions (length, width, seating capacity, cargo space), car safety, true cost to own. Edmunds also provides tools to allow shopper to compare vehicles to similar models of their choosing by warranty, interior features, exterior features, specifications, fuel economy, vehicle dimensions, consumer rating, edmunds rating, and color.
Should I lease or buy a 2019 Aston Martin DBS Superleggera?
Is it better to lease or buy a car? Ask most people and they'll probably tell you that car buying is the way to go. And from a financial perspective, it's true, provided you're willing to make higher monthly payments, pay off the loan in full and keep the car for a few years. Leasing, on the other hand, can be a less expensive option on a month-to-month basis. It's also good if you're someone who likes to drive a new car every three years or so.
Check out Aston Martin lease specials
Related 2019 Aston Martin DBS Superleggera info
Shop used vehicles in your area
- Used Honda CR-V 2006
- Used Kia Soul 2015
- Used Ram 1500 2008
- Used Ram Promaster Cargo Van 2018
- Used Mercedes-Benz GLA-Class
- Used Ram 1500 2005
- Used Mercedes-Benz E-Class 2012
- Used Acura TLX 2017
- Used Jaguar F-TYPE
- Used Subaru Forester 2014
Popular new car reviews and ratings
- 2021 Toyota RAV4 Prime News
- 2020 Volkswagen Atlas
- 2019 Tacoma
- 2019 Forte
- 2021 Toyota Highlander News
- 2020 Aston Martin Vantage News
- 2020 Cadillac Escalade
- 2020 Mazda CX-30
- 2020 Chevrolet Trax
- 2020 Jeep Grand Cherokee
Vehicle rankings by type
- Best SUVs
- Best Sedans
- Best Hybrids
- Best Electric Cars
- Best Trucks
- Best Minivans
- Best Hatchbacks
- Best Convertibles
Research Similar Vehicles
- 2019 BMW 4 Series Gran Coupe
- 2019 ATS-V
- 2019 Audi S5
- 2019 Ferrari 488 GTB
- 2019 BMW M2
- 2019 BMW 8 Series
- 2019 BMW 6 Series Gran Coupe
- 2019 BMW ALPINA B6 Gran Coupe
- 2019 Lexus RC 300
- 2019 Lexus RC F