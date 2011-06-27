Used 2009 Aston Martin DB9 Coupe Consumer Reviews
My First Luxury Sports Car
chippern73, 01/18/2010
6 of 6 people found this review helpful
In December I purchased my first true sports car: Aston Martin DB9 2door coupe. I was able to get it in black with black and grey interior. To say the least, I was blown away! I have never owned a fast car like this before. I had to learn to drive all over again. Keeping it under the speed limit is the hardest thing to do when you can step ever so lightly on the gas peddle and have it up to 120 in no time. The specs says 0-60 in 4.7 seconds, I'll tell you that its true. Passing cars is a breeze. They never know what hit them. Great car and worth the price.
Report Abuse
Sponsored cars related to the DB9
Related Used 2009 Aston Martin DB9 Coupe info
Shop used vehicles in your area
- Used Acura RDX 2017
- Used Ford Explorer 2015
- Used Ford Mustang 2004
- Used Jeep Wrangler 2010
- Used BMW 3 Series 2015
- Used Chevrolet Impala 2017
- Used Honda Accord 2009
- Used Jeep Grand Cherokee 2016
- Used Volkswagen Jetta
- Used Toyota Corolla 2018
Popular new car reviews and ratings
- Buick LaCrosse 2019
- 2020 Porsche 718 Cayman
- 2020 Hyundai Ioniq Electric
- Lexus RX 350L 2020
- 2020 Ioniq Hybrid
- Toyota RAV4 Hybrid 2019
- 2020 Nissan NV200
- 2020 XC90
- 2019 BMW ALPINA B7
- 2020 X2
Vehicle rankings by type
- Best SUVs
- Best Sedans
- Best Hybrids
- Best Electric Cars
- Best Trucks
- Best Minivans
- Best Hatchbacks
- Best Convertibles
Other models to consider
- Toyota Corolla 2019
- Toyota Corolla Hatchback 2021
- 2020 RAV4
- 2020 Prius Prime
- Toyota Highlander 2020
- 2021 Toyota Corolla Hybrid
- 2019 Toyota Camry
- Toyota RAV4 Hybrid 2019
- 2020 Mirai
- 2019 4Runner